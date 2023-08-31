Hilo Aire Offers Heat Pump Government Incentives to Promote Energy Efficiency And Cost Savings in Santa Clarita, Calif.
Santa Clarita HVAC company, Hilo Aire, is offering heat pump services that implement rebates from national and local governments directly to the homeowner.
We encourage all home and business owners in Santa Clarita to explore the opportunities offered by the Tech Clean Rebate Program and the LADWP optimization program.”SANTA CLARITA, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- To help combat climate change and promote energy-efficient technologies, Santa Clarita HVAC company, Hilo Aire, is offering heat pump services that implement rebates from national and local governments directly to the homeowner, making it easier for homeowners and businesses to install sustainable heating systems.
As certified heat pump installers, Hilo Aire is proactively helping residents stay comfortable and use energy more efficiently while helping combat greenhouse gas emissions and contributing towards a more sustainable future.
Partnering with Hilo Aire guarantees that all their customers benefit from highly subsidized quality products and professional installation services.
Some of the rebates you can get when you choose Hilo Aire include:
The LADWP AC Optimization Program:
LADWP AC optimization program offers a rebate to homes and businesses that upgrade from gas furnaces with air conditioning to brand new central heat pump systems up to a $3,000 rebate. If your electric service needs an upgrade to take advantage of the electrification rebate, LADWP offers up to $1,000 more in rebates for an electric panel upgrade.
To guarantee the program’s success and maximize its impact, the state has partnered with certified installers like Hilo Aire to provide and install a range of high-quality, energy-efficient heat pumps that meet stringent performance standards.
TECH Clean California:
TECH Clean California is part of the state government’s energy-saving scheme. It is a collaborative venture between the Los Angeles government and industry-leading HVAC contractors like Hilo Aire designed to encourage and support community transition towards modern ENERGY STAR-rated high-efficiency AC systems.
TECH CLEAN CALIFORNIA offers a rebate to single and multi-family homes across California that upgrade to an efficient central heat pump or heat pump mini split system up to the sum of $6,000 per household. The amount may change depending on the number of systems you have replaced. Under this program, eligible home and business owners with outdated AC systems can receive a generous rebate for replacing them with approved energy-efficient heat pump systems.
The IRA’s 25C tax credit
The IRA’s Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit provides up to $2,000 annually in tax credits to lower heat pump installation costs by up to 30 percent. The program offers customer rebates for any heat pump listed on the NEEP Cold Climate ASHP List and installed by a participating contractor, like Hilo Aire.
Hilo Aire is Committed to Highly Efficient Heating and Cooling Solutions:
Leading HVAC solutions provider Hilo Aire is committed to delivering energy-efficient, environmentally sustainable heating and cooling solutions to Santa Clarita homes and businesses. CEO Christopher Michailov commented, “The company has the vision to reduce our clients’ carbon footprints while saving them money simultaneously. We are dedicated to educating our Santa Clarita customers about the many government incentives available for energy-saving upgrades, like the LADWP AC Optimization Program. Doing this has helped save our clients more than $60,000, a steadily increasing figure.”
“We encourage all home and business owners in Santa Clarita to explore the opportunities offered by the Tech Clean Rebate Program and the LADWP optimization program and take advantage of the financial incentives available,” added Hilo Aire co-owner Brett Markey.
Claiming a Santa Clarita Heat Pump Rebate with Hilo Aire:
The incentives are available to all Santa Clarita residential and commercial property owners who meet the eligibility criteria. Successful applicants will receive a rebate that covers a significant portion of the purchase and installation costs of an approved energy-efficient heat pump.
Not only will these upgrades lead to significant cost savings, but they also play a vital role in building a greener, more energy-efficient future for Santa Clarita. At Hilo Aire, we can help eligible businesses and households access these and other rebates and help homeowners decide on the most suitable products for their circumstances.
To learn more about the Tech Clean Rebate Program, the LADWP optimization program, and other energy rebates available in Santa Clarita and surrounding areas, visit Hilo Aire online or call (888) 445-6247.
Providing Expert Heating & Cooling Installations, Maintenance & Repairs:
At Hilo Aire, we are committed to helping Santa Clarita home and business owners maintain their heating and AC systems year-round. However, if your equipment has failed, or you need a modern, efficient system, we can help you determine which option is most suitable for your home and your budget and install it properly.
Hilo Aire offers world-class air conditioning and heating solutions for home and business owners throughout the city of Santa Clarita. In addition, they also serve customers in Antelope Valley, the San Fernando Valley, and parts of Ventura as well. If your cooling system gives out on a hot summer day or your heater quits on you in the middle of winter, you need help and you need it fast. Our crew is committed to doing the job right and at a fair price.
