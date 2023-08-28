New Urgent Care Coming to Reidsville Sep. 11 — Carolina QuickCare Opening next to Arby’s on US 29
Walk-in Medical Center Open 7 Days a Week for Patients of All Ages, Featuring Onsite Lab & X-Ray
We’re thrilled to ‘Rise Up’ in Reidsville, providing convenient access to quality healthcare. We’re excited to officially open our doors to Reidsville patients of all ages starting September 11, 2023.”REIDSVILLE, NC, U.S.A., August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Carolina QuickCare Family Practice and Urgent Care is excited to announce that the new Reidsville walk-in medical center will be open 7 days a week starting September 11, 2023.
— Suzy Buck, Chief Operating Officer
Located at 5150 US 29 Business (📍 next to Arby’s & Starbucks, across from Lowe’s Home Improvement), this state-of-the-art urgent care center will provide compassionate and affordable healthcare services to patients of all ages in the Reidsville community.
The Carolina QuickCare brand is also in the development of a new urgent care center in Eden that is projected to open in early 2024. The Reidsville and Eden locations will both be open 7 days a week, offering a convenient alternative to emergency room visits. Both clinics are also proud to be Veterans Administration-authorized urgent care providers.
"At Carolina QuickCare, we’re thrilled to ‘Rise Up’ and be part of the Reidsville community, providing convenient access to quality healthcare," says Suzy Buck, Chief Operating Officer. “We’re excited to officially open our doors to Reidsville patients of all ages starting September 11, 2023.”
Our team at Carolina QuickCare Reidsville is committed to delivering quality, in-person care to patients of all ages. Starting Monday, September 11, 2023, the clinic will be open evenings and weekends to accommodate the busy schedules of Reidsville families:
URGENT CARE SERVICES
► Monday - Saturday: 8:00 am to 8:00 pm
► Sundays: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm
OCCUPATIONAL MEDICINE SERVICES
► Monday - Saturday: 7:00 am to 8:00 pm
► Sundays: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm
— Convenient Services and Affordable Care Evenings & Weekends —
Carolina QuickCare Reidsville accepts all major insurance, including Medicaid, Medicare, and TRICARE. The clinic also offers $119 self-pay pricing. No appointment is necessary, but patients can choose to check in online if that option is preferred. In addition to illness and injury visits, the clinic will provide physicals and evaluations, as well as the following services 7 days a week:
COVID testing & treatment • Onsite lab & X-ray • Wound care • $89 DOT Physicals • Allergy care • Burns • Occupational medicine • Sprains & Strains • Upper respiratory & sinus infections • Rashes • STD testing & treatment • Stitches • TB testing • Sunburns • Ear infections • Cold & Flu care • Insect bites • Headaches • and more
Visit https://carolinaquickcare.com/urgent-care-locations/reidsville/ to learn more about the Reidsville location opening Monday, September 11 at 5150 US 29 Business, Reidsville, NC 27320, or text “QUICK” to 843-418-9107. Reidsville residents, connect with us on social media at https://www.facebook.com/QuickCareReidsville.
