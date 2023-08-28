Update No. 1: St. Johnsbury Barracks / Motor Vehicle Theft

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23A4005749

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: Between 8/4 at 2100 to 8/5 at 0500

INCIDENT LOCATION: 52 Spooner Rd., Topsham VT

VIOLATION: Theft of Vehicle, Operating without Consent

ACCUSED: Under investigation

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Mathew Wadsworth

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Topsham, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is continuing to investigate a vehicle theft that occurred earlier this month in Topsham. On Aug. 6, 2023, a landowner reported that having located the vehicle abandoned and burned in a remote wooded area off Watson Hill Road in Topsham. Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks and members of the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit followed up with the report and were able to locate the vehicle. Investigation into the theft and later burning of the vehicle is ongoing. The Vermont State Police is requesting the public’s assistance with information regarding the vehicle theft and fire. If anyone has information they are asked contact Trooper Evan Johnson at the St. Johnsbury Barracks 802-748-3111, or Detective Sgt. Christopher Blais at the Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933.

People with information may also contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON. The Arson Tip Award Program is a separate entity from the state police, and through funding from insurance companies offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

***Initial news release, 12:50 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023***

Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury was notified of a vehicle theft that occurred sometime between 8/4/2023 and 8/5/2023. The vehicle was identified as a white 2017 Toyota Tacoma bearing Vermont registration 282A124, taken from a residential driveway. The truck had red "Trump For America" decals/stickers on both sides, chrome wheels, 33" tires, and miscellaneous stickers on the rear.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the vehicle or identity of the offender(s) is encouraged to contact Trooper Evan Johnson from the St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.

- 30 -