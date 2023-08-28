Winners announced for second 2023 Super Hunt drawing

The second wave of Idaho Super Hunt drawing winners have been picked.

Of the 42,439 total entries, 10,635 were for two deer tags, 14,554 were for two elk tags, 4,093 were for two pronghorn tags, 8,682 were for one moose tag and 4,475 entries were for one Super Hunt Combo, which includes a tag for each of the four species.

Super Hunt winners by species, number drawn and state were:

Deer: 2 – Idaho

Elk: 2 – Idaho

Pronghorn: 1 – Idaho; 1 – Montana

Moose: 1 - Idaho

Super Combo: 1 - Idaho

All winners have been contacted. State law prohibits Fish and Game from releasing the names of the winners.

Winners can participate in any open hunt in the state for the species that they drew, including general hunts and controlled hunts, in addition to any general season or controlled hunt tags they also hold. All other rules of individual hunts apply.

For more information, including frequently asked questions, and stories and photos of previous winners, visit the Super Hunt page on Fish and Game's website.