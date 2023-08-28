Monday, August 28
After a shocking removal, WA capitol memorial honoring LGBTQ lawmaker reinstalled
A memorial at Washington’s capitol honoring the state’s first openly gay legislator was replaced Friday morning after a temporary removal that shocked lawmakers in Olympia. Just after sunrise, a handful of workers began planting a new tree and re-installing the memorial plaque honoring late state legislator Cal Anderson. Anderson, who served in both the House and Senate, was a decorated Vietnam War veteran and Washington’s first openly gay lawmaker – remembered for championing LGBTQ civil rights, as well as issues like low-income housing and gun control. Continue reading at KUOW. (NW News Network)
These 8 states will make free school breakfast and lunch permanent
When classes resume after Labor Day, Amber Lightfeather won’t have to worry about where her children’s next meals will be coming from. They’ll be free. Minnesota, New Mexico, Colorado, Vermont, Michigan, and Massachusetts will make school breakfasts and lunches permanently free to all students starting this academic year, regardless of family income, following in the footsteps of California and Maine. Several other states are considering similar changes and congressional supporters want to extend free meals to all kids nationwide. Continue reading at Fox 13. (Alejandra Villa Loarca/Newsday RM via Getty Images)
Police nearly beat this WA man to death. Six years later, will the prosecution against him continue?
In the coming weeks, a Grant County judge will decide whether the criminal case against Joseph Zamora will continue, 6 1/2 years after police nearly beat him to death, or whether charges should be dropped because the prosecution is vindictive. In a blistering brief alleging prosecutorial inconsistencies, misconduct, mismanagement and vindictiveness, lawyers for Zamora — the Moses Lake man who spent a month in the ICU after being beaten by police before being prosecuted and convicted of assault, then having his case dismissed for prosecutorial racial misconduct, then being charged with the same crimes all over again — are asking a Grant County judge to dismiss the case against him. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Erika Schultz/The Seattle Times)
Capital Press
Potato exports hit record high
Washington farmers losing payments for providing fish habitat
Columbian
Camas teachers to strike Monday
Clark College receives $220K grant to train nLIGHT workers
Vancouver again removes homeless camp near Share House
Fort Vancouver brings in record number of tourist dollars
Editorial: Quick action needed on mental health system
Everett Herald
Youth mentorship program hopes to match more kids with an abundance of mentors
In Shoreline visit, CDC director spotlights vaccines, new COVID booster
Editorial: State, county overdose rates call for all-out effort
News Tribune
There are new park guides across Tacoma. Here’s who they are, what they’re doing and why
Olympian
Thurston County’s new voter services center may miss some key elections. Here’s why
Crews battle Twin Firs fire on Mount Rainier. Visitors asked to avoid these areas
State replaces legislator’s memorial tree, removed without warning because it was dying (Heck, Liias)
Peninsula Daily News
Clallam, Jefferson joins 22-county lawsuit
Puget Sound Business Journal
Why business leaders are recalibrating their approach to DEI
Sound Transit clears way for partial start of East Link service next spring
Seattle Times
Police nearly beat this WA man to death. Six years later, will the prosecution against him continue?
It’s nearly impossible for WA farmworkers to unionize. Here’s why that matters
How many in WA have gotten a COVID booster in past year
End of an epoch? King County may be down to its last glacier
Deterring violence, anchoring community: Nonprofit hopes for permanent Burien home
In shadow of Rainier Beach shooting, group works to reclaim ‘healing space’
A new report about college enrollment raises red flags for employers
Celebrating the life of Tokitae the orca on San Juan Island
What Seattle families want most from their schools
Editorial: WSDOT, partners must act to avoid calamity of encampment fire under I-5
Opinion: UW wasn’t wrong to charge students for online learning
The Skanner
Environmental Groups Recruit People of Color into Overwhelmingly White Conservation World
Washington Post
Biden’s course for U.S. on trade breaks with Clinton and Obama
Behind the AI boom, an army of overseas workers in ‘digital sweatshops’
How a small-town feud in Kansas sent a shock through American journalism
How a whistleblower says Booz Allen Hamilton defrauded the government
How the ‘urban doom loop’ could pose the next economic threat
The Montana climate kids’ lawsuit has energized activists, including this one
They invest in Black women. A lawsuit claims it’s discrimination.
5,000 pilots suspected of hiding major health issues. Most are still flying.
Ignored by police, twin sisters took down their cyberstalker themselves
Shooter in racist Jacksonville attack that killed 3 had bought guns legally
Opinion: We must keep marching toward Dr. King’s dream
WA State Standard
Violence against staff rises sharply at Washington psychiatric hospital
‘Blindsided’ by a Washington prison closure
Blood donations ‘urgently needed’ ahead of Labor Day, Washington officials say
Why Washington left millions in lead pipe replacement dollars uptapped
Wenatchee World
Douglas County among counties to claim DSHS is ‘refusing’ to treat patients not competent for trial
KING 5 TV (NBC)
Second lawsuit filed after Listeria outbreak at Tacoma Frugals kills 3
Sourdough and Blue Lake wildfires force another closure of SR 20
KOMO 4 TV (ABC)
Sourdough and Blue Lake fires force another closure of North Cascades Highway
Lightning strike sparks small fire in Mount Rainier National Park
WSDOT vehicle struck while helping motorist on SR 18 near Auburn
KUOW Public Radio
Are kids in danger when wildfire smoke hits, even on ‘moderate’ days?
King County Sheriff’s data shows misconduct down, excessive force up
One way to help coho salmon survive NW pollution
Grace periods, protection from cancellations: WA shields insurance policyholders amid wildfires
After a shocking removal, WA capitol memorial honoring LGBTQ lawmaker reinstalled (Macri, Jinkins)
KXLY (ABC)
Containment increases for Oregon Road Fire near Elk
Gray Fire in Medical Lake now 85% contained
Q13 TV (FOX)
These 8 states will make free school breakfast and lunch permanent
Cascadia Daily News
Skagit levee repairs reduce anxiety for residents before next flood season
MyNorthwest
Bare electrical wire and poles in need of replacement on Maui were little match for strong winds
Celebration of life for Tokitae to take place in Friday Harbor
Correction: SpaceX-Discrimination Lawsuit story