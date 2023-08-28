Monday, August 28

After a shocking removal, WA capitol memorial honoring LGBTQ lawmaker reinstalled

A memorial at Washington’s capitol honoring the state’s first openly gay legislator was replaced Friday morning after a temporary removal that shocked lawmakers in Olympia. Just after sunrise, a handful of workers began planting a new tree and re-installing the memorial plaque honoring late state legislator Cal Anderson. Anderson, who served in both the House and Senate, was a decorated Vietnam War veteran and Washington’s first openly gay lawmaker – remembered for championing LGBTQ civil rights, as well as issues like low-income housing and gun control. Continue reading at KUOW. (NW News Network)

These 8 states will make free school breakfast and lunch permanent

When classes resume after Labor Day, Amber Lightfeather won’t have to worry about where her children’s next meals will be coming from. They’ll be free. Minnesota, New Mexico, Colorado, Vermont, Michigan, and Massachusetts will make school breakfasts and lunches permanently free to all students starting this academic year, regardless of family income, following in the footsteps of California and Maine. Several other states are considering similar changes and congressional supporters want to extend free meals to all kids nationwide. Continue reading at Fox 13. (Alejandra Villa Loarca/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

Police nearly beat this WA man to death. Six years later, will the prosecution against him continue?

In the coming weeks, a Grant County judge will decide whether the criminal case against Joseph Zamora will continue, 6 1/2 years after police nearly beat him to death, or whether charges should be dropped because the prosecution is vindictive. In a blistering brief alleging prosecutorial inconsistencies, misconduct, mismanagement and vindictiveness, lawyers for Zamora — the Moses Lake man who spent a month in the ICU after being beaten by police before being prosecuted and convicted of assault, then having his case dismissed for prosecutorial racial misconduct, then being charged with the same crimes all over again — are asking a Grant County judge to dismiss the case against him. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Erika Schultz/The Seattle Times)

