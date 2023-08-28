OPEN LETTER FROM VIETNAMESE CIVIL SOCIETIES TO PRESIDENT BIDEN

Vietnamese organizations sent an open letter to President Biden on his upcoming trip to Vietnam.

... the signatories ask that President Biden addresses Vietnam’s human rights situation, especially the plight of those detained for their religious, human rights and democracy advocacy.” — Letter signatories

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 25, 2023, 37 Vietnamese organizations signed an open letter to President Biden regarding his upcoming trip to Vietnam. The open letter has four recommendations.

"First, the organizations believe that a successful US-Vietnam partnership requires accountability and mutual benefits. There are widespread reports of serious violations of human rights by the Vietnamese authorities. The letter emphasizes that an agreement to assist Vietnam’s efforts in semiconductor and artificial intelligence is a mistake. It alleges that AI, in the hands of an unchecked totalitarian system, is a tool for control and censorship. According to the open letter, any export of semiconductor technology to Vietnam is possibly destined to China to evade the ban on Chinese chip procurement.

Second, the letter recommends that the United States publicizes and enforces the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act in its dealings with the Vietnamese authorities. This legislation, a bipartisan bill passed by the U.S. Congress and signed into law in December 2012, permanently authorizes the President to impose visa- and property-blocking sanctions based on violations of human rights.

Third, the organizations caution the United States against implicitly recognizing Vietnam's elections as free and fair. According to the signatories, elections in this communist country are not meeting international standards. The issue of free and fair elections is a matter of great importance to the Vietnamese people, in Vietnam and the US. A recent publication of a Free and Fair Election Scorecard gave Vietnam a low score of 27 out of 100 possible points, based on criteria by the Inter-Parliamentary Union. Vietnam, a one-party state, is consistently categorized as “not free” and “authoritarian” by many international organizations and governments. The Vietnamese organizations recommend that the US promotes verifiable free and fair elections in Vietnam as a partner in its free and open Indo-Pacific initiative.

Fourth, the signatories ask that President Biden addresses Vietnam’s human rights situation, especially the plight of those detained for their religious, human rights and democracy advocacy. Specifically, they recommend that the US voices its support for freedom of expression and independent labor unions in Vietnam, as conditions for diplomatic upgrade of bilateral relationship."

The 37 signatory organizations are representatives of religious, community, political and civil societies. They include the following:

Advocates for Faith and Justice in Vietnam (AFJV)

Alliance for Democracy in Vietnam

Alliance for Vietnam’s Democracy

Assembly for Democracy in VietNam

Antelope Valley Vietnamese Association

Bloc 8406 International

Buddhist Church of America

Dai Viet Nationalist Party

Federation Of Vietnamese American Communities of U.S.A

Florida Việt Báo Newspaper

Free Vietnam Global Network

Interfaith Council of Vietnam, Overseas Office

Institut d'histoire de Cao Dai

Minh Van Foundation

National Organization of Vietnamese American Leaders (NOVAL)

One Bread

Republic of Vietnam Next Generations

Thang Nghia Society

The Greater Philadelphia Vietnamese American Community

The Greater Philadelphia Vietnamese Community Association

The Vietnamese Association of Jacksonville, Florida

United Council of Vietnamese Homeland and Overseas

United Vietnamese American Community of Pennsylvania

Vietnamese American Community of Central Virginia

Vietnamese American Science & Technology Society

Vietnamese Community of Florida

Vietnamese Community of Oregon

Vietnamese Community of Pomona Valley, CA

Viet 2000 Foundation

Vietnamese American Community of the USA

Vietnamese Americans for Human Rights

Vietnam Helsinki HR Committee

Vietnam Human Rights Day May 11 Organization

Vietnam Human Rights Network

Vietnam Democracy Center

Vietnamese Environmental Protection Society

Vietnamese Nationalist Party