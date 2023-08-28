FDLE Orlando special agent receives Lifetime Achievement Award

For Immediate Release

August 28, 2023



ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) Orlando Regional Operations Center Special Agent Mark Pellham received the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s (FDLE) Lifetime Achievement Award for his accomplishments during his more than 45 years of service to the agency.



Assistant Special Agent in Charge Richard J. Piccininni said, “SA Pellham has been an outstanding member and has provided FDLE with over 45 years of service to the state of Florida. SA Pellham has always exhibited the FDLE values of Service, Integrity, Respect, and Quality throughout his career. Over his career, SA Pellham has been respected by his peers and has always been willing to assist in the achievement of the goals and objectives of the department.”



Pellham began his career in 1977, working in the serology field at the FDLE Tallahassee laboratory. He became a multi-section supervisor in 1982, covering Crime Scene, Questioned Documents, Firearms, Latent Prints, and Photography in the Sanford laboratory. In 1985, he became a sworn member and transferred to the Pensacola laboratory, overseeing its expansion and later being promoted to bureau chief. In 1986, Pellham transferred to and became the bureau chief of the Orlando regional laboratory, where he assisted with the prototyped automation for chemistry and toxicology testing. In 1998, Pellham was promoted to deputy director overseeing all of FDLE’s laboratories and the Florida Criminal Intelligence Center; he supervised approximately 278 FDLE personnel. He supervised and was the lead as the six (6) laboratories became ASCLD accredited for the first time.



In 1992, Pellham began a new career as an FDLE special agent serving OROC. For the next 31 years, Pellham worked tirelessly in many different squads and assignments, including Economic Crime, Domestic Security, Violent Crime, and Protective Operations. He conducted investigations into officer-involved shootings, violent fugitives, money laundering, identity theft, retail theft, narcotics, and other organized criminal activity. Notably, Pellham conducted protective operations duties for the last five Florida governors and their families, and a host of other dignitaries.



Pellham has been involved with many FDLE projects, and cases, and received awards for his achievements. Most notably, he received the Agent of the Year Award for his work in a narcotic investigation that resulted in 27 arrests and a host of investigations; this case was considered one of the largest crack cocaine cases at the time.



FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass expressed his gratitude for Pellham’s service to the agency. “Special Agent Pellham has consistently made substantial contributions to FDLE that have positively impacted the department and public safety as a whole,” he said. “FDLE appreciates all of Special Agent Pellham’s work and dedication, and celebrates his achievements with this award.