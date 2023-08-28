Submit Release
Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, August 28, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of August 28 will include the following: 

Monday, August 28 at 11:30 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette spoke at the South Carolina Women’s Executive Leadership Luncheon, Greenville Convention Center, 1 Exposition Drive, Greenville, S.C. 

Tuesday, August 29 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will oversee a State Fiscal Accountability Authority meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, 1205 Pendleton Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the Global Carolina Connections Conference, Furman University, Younts Conference Center, 1250 Duncan Chapel Road, Greenville, S.C. 

Sunday, September 3: Gov. McMaster, First Lady Peggy McMaster, Lt. Gov. Evette and Mr. David Evette will attend the 2023 Cook Out Southern 500 Race, Darlington Raceway, 1301 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: August 21, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for August 21, 2023, included:

Monday, August 21

11:00 AM: Agency meeting.

Tuesday, August 22

12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke to the Rotary Club of Greenville, The Westin Poinsett, 120 S. Main Street, Greenville, S.C.

Wednesday, August 23

8:30 AM: Call with a local official.

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster visited and toured Scout Motors site, Blythewood, S.C.

12:15 PM: Economic development meeting.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

1:45 PM: Policy meeting.

2:00 PM: Economic development meeting.

3:00 PM: Policy meeting.

3:30 PM: Policy meeting.

Thursday, August 24

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Policy meeting.

11:30 AM: Policy meeting.

1:30 PM: Agency meeting.

2:15 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

2:30 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

3:00 PM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to former Mayor Frank Brunson of Forest Acres.

4:00 PM: Media interview.

Friday, August 25

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

1:30 PM: Agency meeting.

2:30 PM: Policy meeting.

3:00 PM: Policy meeting.

4:35 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

Saturday, August 26

3:45 PM: Meeting with a local official.

4:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at Hilton Head Island’s 360/40 Celebration Community event, Lowcountry Celebration Park, 94 Pope Avenue, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

4:15 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

4:25 PM: Meeting with local officials.

4:40 PM: Meeting with a local official.

