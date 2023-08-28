Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, August 28, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of August 28 will include the following:

Monday, August 28 at 11:30 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette spoke at the South Carolina Women’s Executive Leadership Luncheon, Greenville Convention Center, 1 Exposition Drive, Greenville, S.C.

Tuesday, August 29 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will oversee a State Fiscal Accountability Authority meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, 1205 Pendleton Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the Global Carolina Connections Conference, Furman University, Younts Conference Center, 1250 Duncan Chapel Road, Greenville, S.C.

Sunday, September 3: Gov. McMaster, First Lady Peggy McMaster, Lt. Gov. Evette and Mr. David Evette will attend the 2023 Cook Out Southern 500 Race, Darlington Raceway, 1301 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington, S.C.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: August 21, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for August 21, 2023, included:

Monday, August 21

11:00 AM: Agency meeting.

Tuesday, August 22

12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke to the Rotary Club of Greenville, The Westin Poinsett, 120 S. Main Street, Greenville, S.C.

Wednesday, August 23

8:30 AM: Call with a local official.

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster visited and toured Scout Motors site, Blythewood, S.C.

12:15 PM: Economic development meeting.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

1:45 PM: Policy meeting.

2:00 PM: Economic development meeting.

3:00 PM: Policy meeting.

3:30 PM: Policy meeting.

Thursday, August 24

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Policy meeting.

11:30 AM: Policy meeting.

1:30 PM: Agency meeting.

2:15 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

2:30 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

3:00 PM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to former Mayor Frank Brunson of Forest Acres.

4:00 PM: Media interview.

Friday, August 25

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

1:30 PM: Agency meeting.

2:30 PM: Policy meeting.

3:00 PM: Policy meeting.

4:35 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

Saturday, August 26

3:45 PM: Meeting with a local official.

4:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at Hilton Head Island’s 360/40 Celebration Community event, Lowcountry Celebration Park, 94 Pope Avenue, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

4:15 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

4:25 PM: Meeting with local officials.

4:40 PM: Meeting with a local official.