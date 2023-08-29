THIRTEENTH ANNUAL COCKTAILS FOR JARC EVENT RAISES OVER $30,000

JARC Florida

Kate & Justin Tompkins, Jill Tompkins, Jennifer Tompkins, Harris Kirschner

Carin Friedman, Amy Chapman, Jill Goldsmith, Helene Haberman, Jayne Goldstein

Nikki Joffe, Jordyn Gechter, Heidi Zirulnick

Scott Friedman, Jeffrey Zirulnick, David Rosen, Jerry Kaplan, Mark Seltzer

Record-breaking Night Benefits Individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities

Every dollar raised allows us to continue our mission to educate and empower individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and we thank you for your support.”
— JARC Florida CEO, Jeffrey Zirulnick.
DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- JARC Florida, a non-profit, non-sectarian organization that provides programs and services to educate and empower adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, held its annual ‘Cocktails for JARC’ event at THRōW Social in Delray Beach, Fla. on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. The fun evening of music, axe-throwing, games and cocktails was attended by 160 people and raised over $30,000, benefitting JARC’s various programs and services.

“The community once again showed up to support our organization and our deserving JARC clients,” said JARC Florida CEO, Jeffrey Zirulnick. “Every dollar raised allows us to continue our mission to educate and empower individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and we thank you for your support.”

In the event’s 13th year, it hit a record for most funds raised at a ‘Cocktails’ event. The event was chaired by Justin Tompkins and Sean Casper, with 100% of all proceeds benefiting JARC Florida and its programs.

“I was honored to once again be chairing this incredible event and thrilled to have Sean join me as co-chair this year,” said co-chair Justin Tompkins, Senior Financial Advisor, The Tompkins Group. “JARC is such an impactful organization, and we are proud to be able to support them every year while highlighting all that they do for our community.”

“This year’s Cocktails for JARC event drew in an awesome crowd that was fun, supportive, and beyond generous,” added co-chair Sean Casper, Managing Director, Coastal Investment Co. “Our JARC supporters always come ready to give where the greatest need is, and we couldn’t be more thankful!”

About JARC FL
JARC Florida, a non-sectarian organization based in Boca Raton, provides programs and services to educate and empower individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The organization’s vision is to remove barriers to independence so that each person with intellectual and developmental disabilities is better able to reach his or her potential. JARC currently operates ten group homes in the Boca Raton and Delray Beach area for adults with developmental disabilities. JARC offers apartment living for those who do not require 24-hour supervision as well as vocational training in the Mel & Elaine Stein Living and Learning Center. The organization was created in the mid 1980’s in response to the needs of families with adult children with developmental disabilities. Learn more at http://jarcfl.org.

Melissa Perlman
BlueIvy Communications
+14013783486 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

THIRTEENTH ANNUAL COCKTAILS FOR JARC EVENT RAISES OVER $30,000

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Melissa Perlman
BlueIvy Communications
+14013783486 ext.
Company/Organization
BlueIvy Communications
2007 NE 2nd Ave
Delray Beach, Florida, 33444
United States
+1 410-300-4102
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Concert Series Continues at Old School Square in Delray Beach
THIRTEENTH ANNUAL COCKTAILS FOR JARC EVENT RAISES OVER $30,000
Slash Fitness Hosts ‘Health Day’ in Delray Beach on Saturday, Sept. 16
View All Stories From This Author