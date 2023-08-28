STARRS Releases Position Paper on DOD Transgender Policies

STARRS is a volunteer 501c3 organization composed of retired senior military officers and patriotic civilians throughout America.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- STARRS (Stand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services) has released another position paper on a critical military readiness topic: “DOD Transgender Policies.”Excerpt from the position paper: "There is a long list of medical, psychological, physiological and intelligence factors that disqualify people from serving . . . There is a significant negative impact on readiness due to individual duty limitations during and after “gender affirmation treatments and the diversion of funds from other priorities. . . . The trans agenda is an integral part of the international Marxist and globalist movements and is changing the culture on military bases for the worse." Click here to read the entire position paper.“STARRS believes that serving is a privilege, not a right and that potential recruits and officer candidates need to meet the physical and mental standards required to fight our nation’s wars.,” said Dr. Ron Scott, Colonel, (USAF-Ret.), and STARRS President and CEO.Stand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services, Inc., is a group of retired military members and patriots dedicated to ensuring the U.S. military remains the greatest fighting force globally. STARRS' mission is to help educate our fellow Americans regarding the criticality of having a military that focuses solely on the essential readiness needed to fight and win our Nation's wars. Winning requires a military that provides equal opportunity and a meritocracy leadership system that rewards high standards, ethical character, teamwork, and selfless service to our Nation. This mission accomplishment requires the elimination of DEI from the DoD by informing people about all ideologies, policies, agendas, and organizations that threaten a meritocracy-based military. STARRS has members across the United States. www.starrs.us , or 719.482.5997.--30--