Aeronet Opening New Station in Savannah
Southeast expansion targets opportunities through Georgia’s busiest port.PORT WENTWORTH, GEORGIA, USA, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aeronet Worldwide has opened a second station in the state of Georgia. Its brand new Aeronet Savannah operation will open for business in September. The 179,800 square foot facility is located eight miles from the Port of Savannah, and six miles from Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV). It will operate as a hub for inbound and outbound ocean freight and domestic and international air freight services.
The opening of this new station comes on the heels of a massive upgrade to the company’s Aeronet Atlanta facility back in April of this year. The combination of these two initiatives demonstrates a commitment to building its presence in the Southeast.
Aeronet Worldwide now has six stations over 100,000 square feet, and four of those will have opened in the past two years. This signals a shift in the company’s business strategy. With added warehouse capacity, Aeronet positions itself for, not only warehousing operations, but also expanded eCommerce fulfillment and distribution services.
In advance of the grand opening next month, contact Senior Executive Vice President of Eastern Region Sales and Operations John Baisey (JBaisey@Aeronet.com) to find out about priority opportunities with Aeronet Savannah for your freight and logistics needs. And you can view more about this newest station at Aeronet.com.
About Aeronet Worldwide:
Since 1982, Aeronet has been a family-owned company dedicated to providing the very best in global logistics solutions and freight services. With associates and partners connected to every major airport and seaport throughout the world, Aeronet is fully capable to handle your cargo and Make It Happen One Shipment at a Time®. Visit Aeronet.com for more information.
