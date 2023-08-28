SULLIVAN COUNTY REAL PROPERTY TAX FORECLOSURE AUCTION 2023
MONTICELLO, NY, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sullivan County Treasurer Nancy A. Buck has announced that Sullivan County will hold a two day Real Property Tax Foreclosure Auction Wednesday, September 6 and Thursday, September 7 at 9:30AM via ONLINE. Bidding will open to registered bidders on Friday, September 1st at 10AM.
All auction information, including the entire list of 125+ properties is available on the web site: www.NYSAuctions.com.
People interested in buying real property at the auction are urged to listen to a pre-recorded audio file on the company’s web site. The informative seminar is presented by company representatives and is particularly useful for those attending the County’s auction for the first time. There is a review of the auction’s “Terms and Conditions”, and useful tips are provided to assist bidders in becoming more informed buyers.
Bidders will be completing the required bidding documents online to be approved to participate in the auction. The electronic agreements and bidding documents are completed on a secure site. Successful bidders will be required to tender a deposit equal to 20% or $1,000.00 of the total contract price (the sum of the bid price plus the Buyer’s Premium) whichever is greater. These bidding details can be found at the auctioneer’s website, www.NYSAuctions.com.
Questions? Please email info@aarauctions.com or call Absolute Auctions & Realty weekdays from 9AM to 4PM at 845-635-3169.
