Take a nature break with free MDC programs during September at the Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City

Kansas City, Mo. – Connect with nature during September at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City. Free programs will offer a chance to learn about wildlife and test the senses used in survival in the wild. A native plant sale is also on tap.

  • Learn about Missouri wildlife with the Name that Pelt guessing game from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2. Melissa Gaona, MDC natural resource assistant, will also talk with visitors about the role various mammals play in our ecosystem. This walk-in program is for all ages. Registration is not required.
  • Brighten home flower gardens with native wildflowers and grasses hardy to regional soil and weather conditions. They also benefit birds and butterflies far more than non-natives. Visit the Deep Roots KC Native Plant Sale from 10 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9. A portion of the sales proceeds will benefit Deep Roots KC.
  • A Sensory Exploration: Sense of Survival program from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, will let visitors test their senses to see if they could survive in the wild in the ways that keeps wildlife alive amidst dangers. This walk-in program is for all ages, registration is not required.

MDC’s Gorman Discovery Center is at 4750 Troost Ave. in the heart of Kansas City, a few blocks east of the Country Club Plaza. Besides programs, the native plant garden outside the center’s building has short hiking trails. Wildlife is frequently spotted. For more information, call 816-759-7300 or visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discoverycenter.

