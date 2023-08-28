Road closure on U.S. 30 1.5 miles northeast of Woodbine begins on Monday, Sept. 11

Posted on: August 28, 2023

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Aug. 28, 2023 – If you travel on U.S. 30 near Woodbine in Harrison County you need to be aware of a bridge replacement project that may slow down your trip beginning on Monday, Sept. 11 through Oct. 2, weather permitting.

While construction crews work on this project, you will be detoured around the work zone using Iowa 37, Iowa 191, and Harrison County Road F-32.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

For general information about this project contact Dakin Schultz, District 3 Office, at 712-274-5837 or [email protected]