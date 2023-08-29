Alta Data Technologies Recognized as a Top Supplier by Aerospace & Defense Review for a Fourth Straight Year
NLINE-E1553 Real-Time, In-Line 1553 Ethernet Converter. Industry's First Full Featured In-Line 1553 Product.
Growth Through Innovation and Quality of MIL-STD-1553 and ARINC Products
We have been quite impressed by Alta's, expertise in providing efficient and innovative aviation solutions.”RIO RANCHO, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alta Data Technologies, LLC (Alta) is excited to announce that Aerospace & Defense Review selected Alta as a top ten aerospace provider for the fourth straight year. This prestigious award recognizes Alta’s growth, innovation, and quality in providing industry leading MIL-STD-1553 and ARINC commercial off the shelf (COTS) products. The Review demonstrates why Alta has become one of the largest, most trusted 1553 and ARINC providers, and highlights a recent product selection by Lockheed Martin Corporation for one of the nation’s leading aircraft programs.
— Jonathan Allred, Managing Editor of Aerospace & Defense Review magazine
“We have been quite impressed by Alta's, expertise in providing efficient and innovative aviation solutions,” said Jonathan Allred, Managing Editor of Aerospace & Defense Review magazine." We congratulate Alta on this prestigious recognition and look forward to seeing their impressive growth streak continue.”
“This recognition is such a privilege and we thank Aerospace & Defense Review for the honor. This award demonstrates our entire teams’ commitment to providing the very best products and services in the 1553 and ARINC markets. One aspect of this award was the fact that we have not missed a contract shipment date in over 10 years! Even through the COVID supply chain difficulties. This required a tremendous effort from our manufacturing team, and we are grateful for the Review’s recognition. By offering the only 3rd generation, packet off-loading protocol engines, interface boards, USB, Thunderbolt, and Ethernet converters (ENET), along with our leading manufacturing practices, we’ve been able to grow and keep a personal support promise for all customers – backed-up with an industry leading 5-year warranty,” states Richard Schuh, CEO and co-founder of Alta.
About Alta Data Technologies
Alta is a rapidly growing, private company that provides industry leading COTS avionics interface products. Alta’s products are offered in high-density channel counts and Ethernet configurations, IRIG Time Code Decoder, Triggers, Discretes and the advanced AltaAPI and SAE AS4111 5.2 AltaRTVal ™ software packages. Advanced 1553 and ARINC products for PCI Express (PCIe), PMC, XMC for various computer systems such as VPX, VME, cPCI/PXI, PXIe, Mini PCI Express. Operating system platforms include MS Windows, National Instruments’ LabVIEW & Real-Time, Wind River’s VxWorks, Green Hills Software’ Integrity, and Linux. Trademarks are property of their respective owners and Thunderbolt is a trademark of Intel. www.altadt.com
Harry Wild
Alta Data Technologies
+1 505-994-3111
email us here
Visit us on social media:
YouTube
Alta's Advanced 1553 Signal Capture