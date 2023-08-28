FDLE honors Miami special agent with Lifetime Achievement Award

August 28, 2023

Miami region Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) Special Agent Gaylon White received the Lifetime Achievement Award during the agency’s Annual Awards ceremony held on August 21, 2023.

White established an impressive law enforcement career between his time with the Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) and FDLE.

White began his law enforcement career 35 years ago after graduating from Florida State University with a bachelor’s degree in criminology. He joined TPD where he served with distinction, serving most of his tenure in the Narcotics Unit until 1993 when he left TPD to join FDLE.

White was assigned to the Miami Regional Operations Center (MROC) where he immediately made an impact in the South Florida region.

White received letters of commendation for his work on the Summit of the Americas and a major interstate narcotics investigation involving New York and Miami. White was awarded the Silver Medal of Valor from the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Special Agent in Charge Felipe Williams commended White’s remarkable career. “SA White has lent his valuable attributes to the Miami Region. For 35 years, he has given his heart and soul to the safety of our community,” he said. “The impression he has left on the South Florida community is a benchmark for our fellow MROC members,” he added.

FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass spoke highly of White’s work and dedication. “Throughout his career, Special Agent Gaylon White has shared his notable policing experience and investigative skillset from Tallahassee to South Florida and our residents have been safer because of it. I congratulate SA White for an accomplished career and for this well-deserved award,” he said.

White is scheduled to retire in 2024.

