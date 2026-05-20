FDLE Arrests Altamonte Springs Man for Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Materials

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 19, 2026

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Paul Ayala, 60, of Altamonte Springs, on 20 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material. This arrest is the result of FDLE’s statewide initiative to locate and arrest criminals targeting children and sharing files depicting child sexual abuse.

FDLE’s investigation began in Sept. 2025, when agents received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The tip reported that an individual was saving child sexual abuse material to an online user account. Agents later identified Ayala as the owner of the account.

On May 5, 2026, FDLE obtained a search warrant for Ayala’s cellphone and subsequently seized the device. A forensic analysis on the device located digital video and images depicting the sexual abuse of children.

On May 6, Ayala was taken into custody and transported to Seminole County Jail.

The Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution is prosecuting the case.

The investigation remains active. Additional charges may be forthcoming pending further forensic analysis.

For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information