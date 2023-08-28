FDLE honors Fort Myers retired special agent with Lifetime Achievement Award

August 28, 2023

Retired Special Agent Stephen Lieberman, who worked at the Fort Myers Regional Operations Center (FMROC), received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his accomplishments during his 30 years at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).

Special Agent in Charge Eli Lawson praised Lieberman’s career. “Special Agent Lieberman gave his time and service to the residents of Florida. He dedicated his life and career to the safety of our community,” he said. “I congratulate Stephen on this well-earned award,” he added.

Lieberman began his career as a duty officer at FDLE’s Tampa Bay Regional Communications Center and later moved to a special agent trainee position.

For many years, Lieberman represented FDLE on the Joint Terrorism Task Force and before that he worked on narcotics investigations.

Lieberman’s work at FDLE included a wide spectrum of assignments, including numerous hurricane deployments, response to the aftermath of an active shooter at NAS Pensacola, the working of high-profile homicide cases and providing testimony in federal court related to the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass expressed his gratitude for the years of service Lieberman gave to the agency. “Special Agent Lieberman had an impressive career and we are fortunate that he chose to represent FDLE as duty officer and special agent,” he said. “FDLE appreciates Lieberman’s years of service and hopes he enjoys his well-deserved retirement, and celebrates this award,” he added.

Lieberman retired from the agency in June after a 30-year career.

