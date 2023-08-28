Submit Release
News Search

There were 812 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,446 in the last 365 days.

FDLE honors Fort Myers retired special agent with Lifetime Achievement Award

For Immediate Release
August 28, 2023

Retired Special Agent Stephen Lieberman, who worked at the Fort Myers Regional Operations Center (FMROC), received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his accomplishments during his 30 years at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).

Special Agent in Charge Eli Lawson praised Lieberman’s career. “Special Agent Lieberman gave his time and service to the residents of Florida. He dedicated his life and career to the safety of our community,” he said. “I congratulate Stephen on this well-earned award,” he added.

Lieberman began his career as a duty officer at FDLE’s Tampa Bay Regional Communications Center and later moved to a special agent trainee position.

For many years, Lieberman represented FDLE on the Joint Terrorism Task Force and before that he worked on narcotics investigations.

Lieberman’s work at FDLE included a wide spectrum of assignments, including numerous hurricane deployments, response to the aftermath of an active shooter at NAS Pensacola, the working of high-profile homicide cases and providing testimony in federal court related to the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass expressed his gratitude for the years of service Lieberman gave to the agency. “Special Agent Lieberman had an impressive career and we are fortunate that he chose to represent FDLE as duty officer and special agent,” he said. “FDLE appreciates Lieberman’s years of service and hopes he enjoys his well-deserved retirement, and celebrates this award,” he added. 

Lieberman retired from the agency in June after a 30-year career.

For Further Information Contact:
FDLE Office of Public Information
(850) 410-7001
 

You just read:

FDLE honors Fort Myers retired special agent with Lifetime Achievement Award

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more