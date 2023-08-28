Quito triumphs at the World Travel Awards as South America's leading destination
Quito was recognised as the leading tourism city in South America thanks to the votes of industry professionals and consumers
The Capital of the Middle of the World was awarded "South America's Leading City Destination 2023" at the World Travel AwardsQUITO, ECUADOR, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --
The Capital of the Middle of the World consolidates its position as an international destination. Quito was present at the Caribbean & The Americas Gala Ceremony 2023, held on 26 August on the Caribbean island of St Lucia, where it was recognised as the leading tourism city in South America thanks to the votes of industry professionals and end consumers.
The World Travel Awards commemorated its 30th anniversary by rewarding excellence in travel. The event also rewarded companies, organisations and destinations through a wide range of awards.
Quito, located in the heart of the Andes, has become a leading destination thanks to the growing influx of tourists who choose it every year for its historic centre, home to the Metropolitan Cathedral, the Convent of San Francisco and the Church of the Society of Jesus, a jewel of Baroque architecture. Also, for its traditional neighbourhoods such as La Ronda or San Marcos, where you can enjoy culture and art.
The city has impressive landscapes and exceptional natural spaces such as the Andean Chocó or the Cotopaxi volcano, places where you can find a wide variety of flora and fauna.
The distinction is also attributed to the wide variety of adventure tourism options, as well as its outstanding gastronomic and leisure offer.
About Quito Tourism
Quito Turismo is the institution that facilitates and manages the development and promotion of tourism and the meetings industry in the Metropolitan District of Quito, in alliance with the tourism system and other productive sectors, for the benefit of local, national and foreign visitors. The capital of Ecuador is the closest to the sun and the only place where it is possible to put one foot in the northern hemisphere and the other in the southern hemisphere. In Quito, the pre-Hispanic, the colonial, the traditional and the modern converge. Its historic centre was the first World Cultural Heritage Site. Besides being the cultural and artistic centre of the country, it offers an exceptional gastronomy and is the gateway to the four worlds of Ecuador: Galapagos, Pacific Coast, Andes and the Amazon.
