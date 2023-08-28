Submit Release
AUVSI Applauds Replicator Initiative to Support Autonomous Technologies

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On behalf of the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI), Chief Advocacy Officer Michael Robbins issued the following statement in response to reports that the Department of Defense will launch a ‘Replicator’ initiative—supported by Defense Innovation Unit Director Doug Beck—to integrate uncrewed systems, autonomous platforms and robotics into the force at scale: 

“Support for a strong and secure domestic autonomous systems industry represents a strategic imperative in the new era of strategic global competition. DoD programs across all domains have identified uncrewed systems as essential tools for strategic deterrence and the future of warfare, and we applaud Secretary Hicks for taking bold action to get these tools into the hands of our warfighters. 

In addition to benefiting the warfighting capabilities of the United States, DoD investment in these platforms will boost the domestic industrial base, spurring job creation and advanced research and development. 

AUVSI strongly supports the announced goals of Replicator to overcome acquisition challenges and swiftly field capable, advanced tools. We are also heartened to hear that the initiative will engage DIU and urge DoD to invest in dual-use commercial and defense systems. AUVSI will continue to work with the Pentagon and leaders across the service branches and Congress to support programs that deliver the benefits of autonomy to warfighters.” 

AUVSI has collaborated with DIU since September 2022, when the organizations announced an effort to further commercial cyber methodologies to build a shared standard—like the one used to develop the DIU’s Blue UAS “Cleared List.”

