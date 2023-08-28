Ericka Tolosa Joins Bombay USA as Account Manager Director
Bombay, a creative agency announces the appointment of Ericka Tolosa as the Account Manager Director of Bombay USAMIAMI, ESTADOS UNIDOS, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bombay, a creative agency that recently commenced operations in the United States, announces the appointment of Ericka Tolosa as the Account Manager Director of Bombay USA, to drive creativity and business management in a market already familiar to the executive.
"The arrival of Ericka at Bombay strengthens the talented team we are forming to take confident strides in the American market. Her experience, compassion, and leadership become inspiring elements in this caravan that works to become a guide for brands," shares Gonzalo Martínez, CEO of Bombay.
In Bombay, innovation and authenticity are paramount, as highlighted by Ericka Tolosa: "We will strive to remain authentic, agile, and fresh, embracing emerging technologies and relevant trends. But above all, we will enjoy the process and transmit that passion in everything we do."
With over 15 years of experience, Ericka Tolosa is a seasoned professional in the realm of advertising and marketing. Her journey began at Rock the Agency, where she held the position of VP of Client Services, playing a pivotal role in establishing strong client relationships and developing creative and effective strategies. In the last five years, she assumed the role of CEO for the US market.
Her seven-year stint at Ogilvy & Mather bolstered her client services experience. She has led high-performance teams and high-profile brands, in addition to garnering multiple Effie awards, accolades that recognize the effectiveness of advertising campaigns. She has also been a jury member at Effie Latam on four occasions, showcasing her industry recognition.
For Ericka, Bombay represents a new and exciting chapter. "My main expectation is to contribute to the agency's expansion in both the Latam and US markets, achieving sustainable and profitable growth. I will focus my efforts on identifying business opportunities and establishing strong relationships with our key clients."
"Looking ahead, we aspire to establish ourselves as a leading agency in both markets, capitalizing on Bombay's talent and capabilities. We hope to not only achieve commercial success for our clients and Bombay but also leave a positive impact on the communities we serve," Tolosa concludes.
Mara Albertengo
Talkability LLC
mara@talkabilitypr.com