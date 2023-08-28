Diversified Labeling Solutions Updates Fleet with Mark Andy Rotoflex Die Cutter
As part of their ongoing focus on modernization, DLS has added a new Mark Andy Rotoflex DLI 500 series semi-rotary die cutter to its nationwide fleet.
Updates like this new die cutter allow us to drive efficiencies -- utilizing more advanced options for automation as well as faster, more reliable equipment.”ITASCA, IL, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Diversified Labeling Solutions (DLS), a national converter of pressure-sensitive labels, has added a new Mark Andy Rotoflex DLI 500 series semi-rotary die cutter to its nationwide fleet.
— Bill Johnstone
Installed in DLS’ Itasca, IL headquarters, the new Rotoflex is part of the company’s ongoing focus on updating and modernizing its fleet of label conversion equipment. The Rotoflex DLI is a top-of-the-line die cutting platform. It is designed with efficiency and accuracy in mind, offering high-speed precision, quality control and flexibility.
By investing in this state-of-the-art technology, DLS solidifies its position as a leader in the label industry. The upgraded die cutter not only enhances production capabilities but also demonstrates the company's commitment to staying ahead of the curve and adopting the latest advancements in printing technology.
“DLS is continually exploring opportunities to improve our processes to optimize production capacity. Updates like this new die cutter allow us to drive efficiencies -- utilizing more advanced options for automation as well as faster, more reliable equipment,” says CEO Bill Johnstone.
The new die cutter has added to DLS’s already significant production capacity. With five nationwide locations, DLS maintains a fleet of over 50 presses including flexographic, digital, HP Indigo and hybrid equipment, as well as RFID label converting equipment.
About DLS
A wholly-owned subsidiary of TSC Auto ID Technology Co. Ltd., DLS has been a preferred B2B supplier of high-quality, custom-printed pressure sensitive labels since 1985. All products, from blank labels to full color high-definition labels, are produced utilizing the latest in flexographic and digital printing technologies. Exemplar of their motto “We only succeed when you do,” DLS’s dedicated team is passionate about labels and is willing to share their expertise with partnered distributors to help them grow their business. With locations in five states and headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, DLS is well-situated to offer products to distributor customers nationwide. To learn more about the dedicated team at DLS, its exceptional offerings and services, or to receive a quote in 3 hours or less, please visit https://teamdls.com or call 800.397.3013.
