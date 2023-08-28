Condolences of the Leader of the Nation to the families of those who died due to heavy rains and natural disasters

TAJIKISTAN, August 28 - Yesterday, due to heavy rains, a natural disaster occurred in Vahdat and Rudaki district, as a result of which 13 people died, including 11 people in Vahdat and 2 people in Rudaki.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon expressed condolences to the families and relatives of the victims.

The head of state also instructed the Prime Minister of the country, the Committee for Emergency Situations and Civil Defense, other relevant structures and bodies to provide assistance to the families of those who died as a result of the natural disaster, to take urgent measures to eliminate the consequences of the natural disaster.