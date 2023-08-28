VOGSY ONCE AGAIN RECEIVES ISO 27001 AND SOC 1 CERTIFICATIONS
VOGSY Demonstrates Commitment to Compliance with Industry Regulations and extends Enterprise readiness.BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- VOGSY, a leading ERP software provider for Professional Services businesses, today announced that it has once again received ISO 27001 and SOC 1 certifications. These certifications demonstrate VOGSY’s commitment to data security and its ability to protect customer data.
ISO 27001 is an international standard that sets out the requirements for an information security management system (ISMS). A SOC 1 report is a type of audit report that assesses an organisation’s controls over financial reporting.
“We are committed to protecting our customers’ data,” said Mark van Leeuwen, CEO of VOGSY. “These certifications demonstrate our commitment to security and our ability to meet the highest standards.”
The ISO 27001 and SOC 1 certifications are essential to VOGSY’s customers because they provide assurance that their data is secure. These certifications also demonstrate VOGSY’s commitment to compliance with industry regulations.
“We are proud to have once again received these certifications,” said Mark van Leeuwen. “Our larger customers and those serving Enterprise industries, and governments, rely on VOGSY - they need to demonstrate to their clients that their data is safe. This 'back-to-back' assurance is an absolute must-have.”
VOGSY’s trust page provides more information about the company’s commitment to data security and customer privacy.
About VOGSY
VOGSY automates the professional services Industry for companies between 50 and 500 staff. It is the agile alternative to Oracle Netsuite, Microsoft Dynamics, FinancialForce, Deltek and SAP. VOGSY provides Enterprise-grade software without the Enterprise price tag, with a much faster time to value. VOGSY is committed to providing its customers with the highest level of service and security.
For more information, contact info@vogsy.com or visit www.vogsy.com.
