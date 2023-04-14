VOGSY STRENGTHENS ITS ‘CONNECTED ERP’ WITH SAGE ACCOUNTING INTEGRATION

VOGSY expands its market appeal as the agile alternative to Oracle Netsuite, Microsoft Dynamics, Deltek, FinancialForce, SAP.
BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- VOGSY, the connected ERP solution for the B2B Services Industry, announces the release of its new Sage Accounting integration. The integration allows VOGSY users to sync their A/R, A/P and any financial transactions with Sage Accounting.
“This is a large market.” Explains VOGSY CEO Mark van Leeuwen. “There are a lot of B2B services businesses who are happy Sage Accounting users. What we enable them to do is to have one seamless financial view of their entire business. From an individual invoice line item through to entire company profitability.”
The bi-directional connection results in a real-time, company-wide P&L view. According to VOGSY, this solves a major issue for C-level decision-makers.
Leo Koster, the founder of VOGSY, remarks: “Most CEOs are used to having monthly review cycles, based on last month’s stale information. That is just not good enough anymore. VOGSY provides a view on financial health that is up-to-minute. Even on your phone.”
This type of integration is not new for VOGSY. There are options for all sizes of businesses in VOGSY’s target market of 50-500 service professionals globally.
“Adding Sage Accounting opens yet another avenue for expansion,” remarks Mark van Leeuwen “We have become the preferred alternative to products like Oracle Netsuite and Microsoft Dynamics. Our customers understand that these monolithic solutions drag them down. A combination of VOGSY plus Sage Accounting or Xero is up and running in weeks. Providing instant value”.
VOGSY automates the professional services Industry for companies between 50 and 500 staff. It is the agile alternative to Oracle Netsuite, Microsoft Dynamics, FinancialForce, Deltek and SAP. VOGSY provides Enterprise-grade software without the Enterprise price tag, with a much faster time to value.
For more information, contact info@vogsy.com or visit www.vogsy.com.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.