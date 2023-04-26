Submit Release
VOGSY EXTENDS ITS ‘CONNECTED ERP’ WITH ZOHO CRM INTEGRATION

By adding another CRM integration, VOGSY customers benefit from more options for automated lead to cash management of their B2B Services.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- VOGSY, the connected ERP solution for the B2B Services Industry, announces the release of its new ZoHo CRM integration. The integration allows VOGSY users to manage and update deals, companies and contacts between ZoHo CRM and VOGSY.

“We are closing in on our goal of 100% coverage of all CRM options.” Explains VOGSY CEO Mark van Leeuwen. “It’s important for our customers to rely on a secure, stable and upgradable connection with their CRM. And that is what we guarantee with our managed integrations.”

The integration can be set up in minutes and does not require any technical knowledge.

Leo Koster, the founder of VOGSY, remarks: “We provide a seamless view of commercial success for our clients, from lead to cash. Sales and Delivery teams are looking at the same data, which is crucial in winning profitable deals!”

This CRM connection is part of a long string of integration options that VOGSY provides, from sales to development and collaboration tools through to Finance. Connected software, data, and processes are a key priority for service businesses. “Our ability to ‘integrate anything’ is key for our customers’ growth. Their systems evolve, and we evolve with them.” concludes Leo Koster.

The ZoHo CRM integration is available to VOGSY customers now. Learn more about its benefits here: https://help.vogsy.com/docs/userguide/crm-setup.html

About VOGSY
VOGSY automates the professional services Industry for companies between 50 and 500 staff. It is the agile alternative to Oracle Netsuite, Microsoft Dynamics, FinancialForce, Deltek and SAP. VOGSY provides Enterprise-grade software without the Enterprise price tag, with a much faster time to value. For more information, contact info@vogsy.com or visit www.vogsy.com.

Mark van Leeuwen
VOGSY
