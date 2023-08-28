Submit Release
News Search

There were 458 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,106 in the last 365 days.

Trade fair promotes Lạng Sơn custard apple to Hà Nội consumers

VIETNAM, August 28 - HÀ NỘI — A trade fair that introduced custard apple and agricultural products of Lạng Sơn Province was held last week in Hà Nội.

This event, organised by the Trade Promotion Centre for Agriculture under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and its agency in Lạng Sơn Province, aimed at helping Lạng Sơn businesses seek potential business partners.

This is the second trade fair organised by the centre. Its goal is to support businesses and agricultural cooperatives nationwide in showcasing key local products to Hà Nội's residents and nearby areas. The event also facilitates connections between manufacturers and buyers, including supermarkets and distribution systems, fostering a transparent ecosystem from production to consumer.

Additionally, a dedicated pavilion was set up during the event to showcase Chi Lăng Custard Apple, a prominent OCOP (One Commune One Product) item from Lạng Sơn Province. Recognised for its exceptional visual appeal and quality, this fruit has gained swift traction in international markets such as China, Australia, Japan and South Korea.

The event also featured 80 booths offering distinctive agricultural delicacies from various provinces across the country, including Vĩnh Phúc, Hà Giang, Quảng Ngãi, Quảng Nam, Đắk Nông, Bình Thuận and Yên Bái. These products adhere to the benchmarks of organic and ecological agriculture, incorporating advanced technology applications. Notably, several products have been awarded three to five stars under the OCOP programme.

Along with that, the Department of Industry and Trade of Hưng Yên Province has organised the Week of Longan – the typical agricultural product of the province – until the end of this month in the Exhibition Fair, Economic Transaction & Commercial Area in Hoàng Quốc Việt Street. — VNS

You just read:

Trade fair promotes Lạng Sơn custard apple to Hà Nội consumers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more