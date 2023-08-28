Trade fair promotes Lạng Sơn custard apple to Hà Nội consumers

VIETNAM, August 28 - HÀ NỘI — A trade fair that introduced custard apple and agricultural products of Lạng Sơn Province was held last week in Hà Nội.

This event, organised by the Trade Promotion Centre for Agriculture under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and its agency in Lạng Sơn Province, aimed at helping Lạng Sơn businesses seek potential business partners.

This is the second trade fair organised by the centre. Its goal is to support businesses and agricultural cooperatives nationwide in showcasing key local products to Hà Nội's residents and nearby areas. The event also facilitates connections between manufacturers and buyers, including supermarkets and distribution systems, fostering a transparent ecosystem from production to consumer.

Additionally, a dedicated pavilion was set up during the event to showcase Chi Lăng Custard Apple, a prominent OCOP (One Commune One Product) item from Lạng Sơn Province. Recognised for its exceptional visual appeal and quality, this fruit has gained swift traction in international markets such as China, Australia, Japan and South Korea.

The event also featured 80 booths offering distinctive agricultural delicacies from various provinces across the country, including Vĩnh Phúc, Hà Giang, Quảng Ngãi, Quảng Nam, Đắk Nông, Bình Thuận and Yên Bái. These products adhere to the benchmarks of organic and ecological agriculture, incorporating advanced technology applications. Notably, several products have been awarded three to five stars under the OCOP programme.

Along with that, the Department of Industry and Trade of Hưng Yên Province has organised the Week of Longan – the typical agricultural product of the province – until the end of this month in the Exhibition Fair, Economic Transaction & Commercial Area in Hoàng Quốc Việt Street. — VNS