BUFFALO NATIVE BRINGS HCK HOT CHICKEN TO UPSTATE NEW YORK
Free sandwiches for first 23 guests on grand opening day, Sept. 2BUFFALO, NY, USA, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HCK Hot Chicken, the fast-casual restaurant brand that serves up Nashville-style food that’s kicked up with its signature premium sauces, is bringing the heat to Upstate New York. Buffalo native and franchisee Naiem Rizek is leading the brand’s expansion to the New York market. His new restaurant is the first for the state and is located at 3310 Sheridan Drive in Buffalo. A grand opening is slated for Saturday, September 2, 2023, from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. The first 23 guests will receive a Free Sandwich and every guest may enjoy $5 sandwiches all day.
In honor of the grand opening, HCK Hot Chicken is giving away Free Sandwiches For a Year. To enter the giveaway, register here. The winners will get one free combo each month for twelve months.
"We are excited to enter the New York market with the leadership of Naiem. As a native to the area, he has a deep understanding of the surrounding community and brings the drive and passion we seek in franchisees," said Dave Wood, Chief Strategic Officer for HCK Hot Chicken. “We look forward to sharing our flavor-packed menu with Buffalo residents and visitors and celebrating the grand opening with them.”
Naiem Rizek was born and raised in Buffalo, NY. He traveled to Greenville, NC to meet HCK Hot Chicken Founder Anthony Sarago and after learning more about the brand, Rizek was sold and is now a franchise owner.
“What sets HCK apart from other restaurants are the smiles when you walk through the door. The team greets each and every customer making them feel welcomed as if they are now family,” said Naiem Rizek, Owner of the Buffalo HCK Hot Chicken. “Plus, the restaurant offers unique flavors unlike any other chicken places I have tried. The menu offerings combined with the exceptional customer service make it a 10 out of 10.”
HCK Hot Chicken is the first business venture for Naiem Rizek. His father, a longtime business owner, inspired the entrepreneurial spirit in him. Rizek expressed that he hopes to open more HCK Hot Chicken locations in the future.
The Buffalo HCK Hot Chicken is located in the Sheridan Center, directly in front of Walmart. The restaurant boasts 2,100 sq. ft. and will offer in-restaurant dining, online ordering for pickup through the HCK Hot Chicken website and mobile app, and delivery through third-party partners.
The restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m.- 10 p.m.
HCK Hot Chicken was established in 2020 by co-founders Mike Sarago, Anthony Sarago, and Chef Freddy Gilmore. The restaurant specializes in hot chicken tenders and sandwiches that are prepared with made-to-order spices. HCK Hot Chicken lives up to its name with its unique and premium hot sauces that each infuse a different type of pepper.
“I’m incredibly grateful to my parents for having the confidence in me to pursue my dreams and to have instilled the solid values I need to succeed,” added Rizek. “I’m thrilled to be part of the HCK family and to bring their unique offerings to Buffalo.”
For more information, visit https://www.eathck.com/ or follow HCK Hot Chicken on Facebook and Instagram.
About HCK Hot Chicken
HCK Hot Chicken is a Nashville-style food concept that was born from one of contemporary history’s most challenging periods, the global pandemic. Co-founders Mike and Anthony Sarago, along with Founding Chef Freddy Gilmore, decided to meet the moment by creating a restaurant that would unite people from all walks of life, reminding the world that despite adversity, we have the strength to survive and thrive and can do so with great tasting food.
In 2020, HCK Hot Chicken opened their flagship location in Woodbridge, VA. The restaurant features a flavor-packed menu that is complemented by a signature line of premium sauces. In 2022, HCK Hot Chicken launched a nationwide franchising program to bring their fun, fast-casual restaurant brand to more communities.
To learn more, visit https://www.eathck.com/.
