Passive Investing within a Self-Directed IRA
What does passive investing look like in the usually highly-active Self-Directed IRA strategy? American IRA recently released a post with details.ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A Self-Directed IRA is typically a strategy in which an investor takes more control over a retirement account. To many, this is a sign that it should be part of an assertive, active investing strategy. And that’s often the case. But as American IRA recently noted on its blog, the Self-Directed IRA’s chief advantage is that it gives the investor options for however they want to build a retirement portfolio. And that can include highly passive strategies as well.
American IRA opened the post by first explaining what passive investments are, and how they might benefit an investor. “What does it mean to have passive investments?” asked the post. “It means that you have investments you don’t have to touch. Typically, many people associate this term with passive income, which is money that comes in automatically simply because you own the investment.” American IRA also explained that many people associate the term passive investing with passive income, although the two terms are not always necessarily aligned. For example, a highly passive investment might not generate much passive income.
American IRA also explained that investors can take on a passive investing strategy by adding passive assets to their portfolio. For example, a Self-Directed IRA can hold an asset like real estate. That can be a very active asset for most traditional investors. However, an investor with a Self-Directed IRA could also take the more passive approach of investing in a REIT through their Self-Directed IRA, which tends to be a much more passive way to put money into real estate.
The point isn’t so much that investors should go one way or the other. The point of American IRA’s post is that investors are free to choose an investment strategy that works for them when self-directing. American IRA also highlighted the other issues around this point, including answering the question: “isn’t Self-Directed IRA investing highly active?”
