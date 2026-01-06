American IRA Hosts Brian Elam for a Webinar on Avoiding Legal Pitfalls in Self-Directed IRA Real Estate Transactions

Join the IRA Café Webinar to learn how to correctly structure Self-Directed IRA real estate transactions and avoid costly legal pitfalls.

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American IRA is excited to announce an upcoming webinar featuring Brian Elam, founder of Innovative Closing Solutions and a licensed North Carolina Real Estate Attorney since 1999. Brian brings decades of legal expertise and has participated in more than 10,000 real estate closings, including extensive experience with Self-Directed IRA (SDIRA) transactions.In his session, “Self-Directed IRA Legal Procedures & Pitfalls,” Brian will guide investors through the often-confusing legal framework surrounding SDIRA real estate investing. He will explain how SDIRA transactions should be properly structured and executed, outline the general SDIRA legal process, and highlight irreversible legal pitfalls such as prohibited transactions that can jeopardize a retirement account. Brian will also clarify who is legally authorized to sign investment and closing documents, a critical but frequently misunderstood requirement.What You’ll Learn:• The Procedures: General SDIRA legal processes investors should anticipate.• The “Third Rails”: Specific, irreversible legal pitfalls (including prohibited transactions) to avoid at all costs.• The Execution: Who is legally required to sign investment and closing documents.This webinar provides investors with essential legal insights to help protect their retirement accounts while navigating Self-Directed IRA real estate transactions with confidence.Event: Tuesday, January 7, 2026, at 12:00 PM ETRegister: https://americanira.ac-page.com/17-webinar About American IRAAmerican IRA, LLC is a national Self-Directed IRA administrator headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD. For more than 20 years, American IRA has specialized in helping clients invest their retirement funds in alternative assets while ensuring compliance with IRS regulations. Interested in learning more about Self-Directed IRAs? Contact American IRA, LLC at 866-7500-IRA (472) for a free consultation . Download our free guides or visit us online at www.AmericanIRA.com This presentation is for educational purposes only. American IRA, headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD, is a neutral third-party administrator on behalf of the Custodian, New Vision Trust Company, a state-chartered trust company also based in South Dakota, and does not offer investment advice or endorsements. We are not responsible for statements made by others. References to ‘we’ and ‘us’ refer to American IRA. We encourage you to do your own due diligence and consult with qualified professionals before making any investment decisions.

