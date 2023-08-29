BDRSuite v7.0.0 Release Candidate is Available Now with Backup Support for KVM, Azure, and AWS Environments

BDRSuite v7.0.0 Release Candidate : Featuring KVM, Azure, and AWS Backup

BDRSuite v7.0.0 Release Candidate (RC) is now available for download with support for the agentless backup of KVM VMs, Azure VMs and AWS EC2 Instances.

PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BDRSuite by Vembu introduces the release candidate for the highly anticipated BDRSuite v7.0.0. This milestone brings an array of new features and enhancements that further amplify the already robust capabilities of BDRSuite. Serving as a pivotal step towards our upcoming major release, BDRSuite v7.0.0's release candidate introduces backup support for KVM, Azure, and AWS environments, addressing essential and highly requested backup requirements.

Download BDRSuite v7.0.0 RC today and explore the new capabilities today. Kindly note that BDRSuite v7.0.0 RC is designed for new installations exclusively.

About BDRSuite - #1 Cost-Effective Backup Software

BDRSuite by Vembu is the most cost-effective and comprehensive backup and disaster recovery software designed to protect data across diverse environments including Virtual (VMware, Hyper-V, KVM), Servers (Windows, Linux, FileShare/NAS), Endpoints (Windows, Linux, Mac), Cloud (AWS, Azure), SaaS applications (Microsoft 365, Google Workspace) and Applications & Databases (Microsoft Exchange Server, SharePoint Server, SQL Server and MySQL). BDRSuite accommodates various business requirements by providing onsite, cloud, remote, and hybrid backup solutions and is ideal for SMBs, Enterprises, and Service Providers.

What's New in BDRSuite v7.0.0 Release Candidate (RC)

KVM Backup and Recovery

BDRSuite's KVM Backup allows agentless backup of KVM virtual machines through seamless integration with KVM hypervisors. It comes with flexible recovery options that include instant recovery of the entire VM, granular restore options such as disk level and file level recovery, and more. KVM Backup data can be stored on any storage target such as NAS, SAN, S3, Azure Blob, Google, Wasabi, etc. BDRSuite uses changed block tracking for efficient incremental backup and offers flexible scheduling options to schedule backup at regular intervals.

Azure Backup and Recovery

BDRSuite now introduces agentless backup support for Azure virtual machines via Azure Native APIs. This feature enables incremental backups, optimizing storage utilization, while providing automated scheduling, flexible recovery options, and customizable backup policies. BDRSuite supports diverse backup storage targets to store Azure VM backup data - On-premises (NAS, SAN, etc.) or cloud storage solutions such as Azure Blob, S3, Google Cloud, and more.

AWS Backup and Recovery

BDRSuite offers agentless backup of AWS EC2 instances. Previously, BDRSuite supported configuring automatic snapshots of AWS EC2 instances and retaining them in the AWS account for backup. Whereas in this new version 7.0.0 RC, BDRSuite supports storing backup data locally (local disk, NAS, SAN, etc.) or in the cloud storage such as S3, Azure Blob, Google Cloud, etc. BDRSuite also supports seamless recovery of AWS EC2 instances that includes entire instance, volume level, and file level recovery.

Here is what Nagarajan Chandrasekaran, VP of Product Success, Vembu Technologies, has to say about the BDRSuite v7.0.0 Release candidate:

"As we introduce the BDRSuite v7.0.0 Release Candidate, I'm excited to announce the integration of the most sought features like KVM, Azure, and AWS backup support. This pivotal step towards our upcoming major release v7.0.0 strengthens our commitment to diverse backup needs. BDRSuite remains unrivaled as the #1 cost-effective backup software, ensuring complete data protection."

BDRSuite v7.0.0 - Coming Soon:

Get ready for the official launch of BDRSuite v7.0.0, packed with exciting new features and enhanced security. This major release takes data protection to the next level, offering robust ransomware defenses and a suite of powerful features. Stay tuned to experience the future of data protection with us!

