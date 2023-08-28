Global Ultra-Wideband Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company's Ultra-Wideband Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Ultra-Wideband Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the ultra-wideband market size is predicted to reach $2.63 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 16.6%.
The growth in the ultra-wideband market is due to the growing demand for real-time locating systems (RTLS) applications. North America region is expected to hold the largest ultra-wideband market share. Major players in the ultra-wideband market include DecaWave Limited, Apple Inc., 5D Robotics, Pulse~LINK, BeSpoon, Zebra Technologies, NXP Semiconductors NV, Texas Instruments.
Ultra-Wideband Market Segments
• By Type: Impulse Radio, Multiband Ultra-Wideband
• By System: Vehicular Radar System, Imaging Systems, Communication And Measurement Systems
• By Vertical: Healthcare, Automotive And Transportation, Manufacturing, Consumer Electronics, Retail, Residential, Other Verticals
• By Application: RTLS (Real-Time Location System) Or WNS (Wireless Networking Services), Imaging, Communication, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global ultra-wideband market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Ultra-wideband (UWS) is a radio technology that enables short-range, high-bandwidth communications at exceptionally low energy levels to cover a considerable percentage of the radio spectrum.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
