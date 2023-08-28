Plantar Fasciitis Treatment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Plantar Fasciitis Treatment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Plantar Fasciitis Treatment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the plantar fasciitis treatment market size is predicted to reach $3 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 22.8%.
The growth in the plantar fasciitis treatment market is due to a rise in obesity. North America region is expected to hold the largest plantar fasciitis treatment market share. Major players in the plantar fasciitis treatment market include Bayer AG, Superfeet Worldwide LLC, Bauerfeind AG, Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA, Shapecrunch Technology Pvt. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Hanger Inc.
Plantar Fasciitis Treatment Market Segments
• By Type: Medication Therapy, Orthotics, Shockwave Therapy, Surgery, Other Types
• By Diagnosis: Medical History, Physical Examination, X-Rays, Radiography, Other Diagnosis
• By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Other End Users
• By Geography: The global plantar fasciitis treatment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Plantar fasciitis treatment refers to the medical care or preventive measures given to a patient to evaluate the incidence and frequency of a degenerative condition of the thick band of tissue at the base of the foot. Physical therapy is an important component of plantar fasciitis treatment.
