MPU-Bell English Centre held a large-scale SAT test

MACAU, August 28 - In order to establish an examination and certification centre in Macao and to contribute to its adequate diversification development, MPU-Bell Centre of English held a large-scale SAT test on August 26. Nearly 500 candidates from Macao, Hong Kong and the Mainland participated in the test, which was completed in an orderly manner.

The SAT test is a Scholastic Assessment Test sponsored by the College Board of the United States. It is one of the important references for global high school students to apply for admission and scholarships to universities in USA. Macao Polytechnic University was certified by the College Board of the United States to hold the SAT tests in December 2022. This session is the largest since it was held. With the efforts of all units, the test was successfully and orderly completed.

MPU continues to expand international and national examination and certification services and offers various types of continuing education courses. In addition, MPU-Bell Centre of English also offers to arrange exclusive sessions and professional training tailored for institutes, corporations or organisations from local, the Mainland and overseas, upon requests. Corporations or organisations planning for their examinations or training are welcome to contact 85993163 or email mpubell@mpu.edu.mo for further information.