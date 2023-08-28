Quixy Wins the 2023 Tech Cares Award by TrustRadius
EINPresswire.com/ -- Quixy, an advanced enterprise-grade no-code development platform, has achieved a remarkable milestone by being honored with the prestigious 2023 Tech Cares Award. This recognition stands as a testament to Quixy’s unwavering dedication to corporate social responsibility, reflecting its profound impact on customers, communities, and the environment.
The Tech Cares Award holds significant esteem within the technology sector. It signifies a company’s commitment to ethical and sustainable best practices and social responsibility. The recipients of this award are regarded as pioneers in championing volunteerism, diversity, equity, charitable contributions, workplace culture, and environmental sustainability.
Quixy’s Corporate Social Responsibility Initiatives Focus on Five Key Areas:
The key areas of social corporate responsibility we focused on were:
Volunteerism ✨
Robust diversity, equity, and inclusion programs 🌈
Charitable donations and fundraising 💰
Workplace culture, including model support for in-office & remote employees 🏢
Demonstrable support for environmental sustainability 🌿
“Congratulations to Quixy for earning the Tech Cares Award. Their commitment to environmental sustainability, diversity and inclusion, charitable donations, volunteerism, and employee support truly makes a positive impact on customers, communities, and the environment.” – Megan Headley, VP of Research, TrustRadius.
“This recognition inspires us to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation while remaining dedicated to the betterment of our communities and the world. Our focus on volunteerism, diversity, equity, charitable giving, employee well-being, and environmental sustainability embodies our belief in using technology as a force for good.” –Vivek Goel, VP of Marketing, Quixy.
Connect with Quixy
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/quixyofficial
Connect with us on Linkedin https://www.linkedin.com/company/quixyofficial/
For press inquiries, write to us at pr@quixy.com
For everything else, contact us at https://quixy.com/contact
About Quixy
Quixy is an innovative no-code BPM platform that empowers businesses to build and deploy customized applications without the need for extensive coding. With its drag-and-drop interface and a vast library of pre-built templates and widgets, Quixy enables rapid application development to fit any business use case. By combining process automation, data integration, and real-time analytics, Quixy empowers organizations to streamline their operations, enhance collaboration, and achieve digital transformation with ease. Quixy, also emerged as the G2 Summer 2023 Reports Leader in No-Code and Low-Code Categories.
About TrustRadius
TrustRadius delivers the most credible technology decisioning platform, helping buyers confidently make decisions with comprehensive, vetted product information and customer-generated content. Technology providers are empowered to tell their unique stories, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Founded by successful entrepreneurs and headquartered in the technology hub of Austin, Texas, TrustRadius is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.
About Quixy
Quixy is an innovative no-code BPM platform that empowers businesses to build and deploy customized applications without the need for extensive coding. With its drag-and-drop interface and a vast library of pre-built templates and widgets, Quixy enables rapid application development to fit any business use case. By combining process automation, data integration, and real-time analytics, Quixy empowers organizations to streamline their operations, enhance collaboration, and achieve digital transformation with ease. Quixy, also emerged as the G2 Summer 2023 Reports Leader in No-Code and Low-Code Categories.
About TrustRadius
TrustRadius delivers the most credible technology decisioning platform, helping buyers confidently make decisions with comprehensive, vetted product information and customer-generated content. Technology providers are empowered to tell their unique stories, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Founded by successful entrepreneurs and headquartered in the technology hub of Austin, Texas, TrustRadius is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.
