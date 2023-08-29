BRIGHTPOINT INFOTECH, A GLOBAL MICROSOFT DYNAMICS PARTNER WINS STEVIE® AWARD IN 2023 INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS AWARDS®
Brightpoint Infotech was named the winner of a Stevie® Award in the Company of the Year - Computer Services category in The 20th International Business Awards®
We are truly honored to receive the prestigious Stevie International Business Award. We will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in the landscape of Business Transformation services.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2023 IBAs received entries from organizations in 61 nations and territories.
— Navin Mirpuri
Winners will be celebrated during a gala banquet at the Cavalieri Waldorf Astoria Hotel, in Rome, Italy on Friday, 13 October.
More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Company of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Startup of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, and Executive of the Year, among others. This year’s competition also featured a number of new categories to recognize organizations’ and individuals’ achievements in sustainability initiatives.
Brightpoint Infotech won in the Bronze category for Company of the Year - Computer Services.
Navin Mirpuri, President & Co-Founder of Brightpoint Infotech, expressed his gratitude and excitement, saying "We are truly honored to receive the prestigious Stevie International Business Award. This recognition underscores our commitment to excellence and innovation in providing Industry-Specific Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions & services to our clients. We will continue to strive for excellence and push the boundaries of what is possible in the landscape of Business Transformation services. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of our journey!".
Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 230 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July.
“Nominations to the IBAs get better every year, and this year’s class of Stevie winners is the most impressive yet,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “The winners have demonstrated that their organizations have set and achieved lofty goals. We congratulate them on their recognized achievements, and look forward to celebrating them on stage in Rome on 13 October.”
About Brightpoint Infotech
Brightpoint Infotech specializes in Enterprise Business Solutions & Services. As a leading Microsoft Dynamics Gold & Solutions Partner (Business Applications), we focus on offering cutting-edge Digital Transformation Solutions and Services. We have helped clients globally quickly adapt to a changing market dynamic by ensuring their technology ecosystems are perfectly tuned and future-ready. We are also a Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP), Silver Data Analytics Partner, and an Independent Software Vendor (ISV).
Our Team is our Core Strength. We have a solid multi-cultural and multi-lingual team that understands regional and global needs. Our consultants bring industry-specific expertise and domain knowledge to every engagement. All Brightpoint Consultants are Microsoft Certified in product functionality and technology.
Brightpoint Infotech is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and we have a strong focus on North America (USA & Canada), the Middle East & Africa, and India.
For more information about Brightpoint Infotech visit www.brightpointinfotech.com
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.
Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.
