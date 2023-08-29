DVDFab Creates Professional-Quality DVD, Blu-ray, UHD Blu-ray from Any Video Format
HONG KONG, HONG KONG S.A.R, CHINA, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DVDFab, the world’s leading provider of multimedia software solutions, offers three powerful disc burners: DVDFab DVD Creator, Blu-ray Creator, and UHD Creator. They are designed to create professional-quality DVD, Blu-ray, and UHD Blu-ray discs with stylish menus for seamless playback on any disc player.
Burn Any Video Format to High-Quality DVD with Menu
DVDFab DVD Creator can burn more than 200 video formats into all sorts of disc formats, including DVD-9, DVD-5, DVD±R/RW, DVD±R DL, ISO image file, or folder, with high-quality video and audio. This DVD maker also provides a built-in menu creator for selecting a menu template and customizing its background art, thumbnails, text font, color, size, audio track, subtitle, playback buttons, and so on.
Burn Any Video Format to High-Quality Blu-ray with Menu
DVDFab Blu-ray Creator takes it a step further by enabling high-quality Blu-ray disc creation. This tool is able to transform over 200 high-definition video formats into diverse Blu-ray formats such as BD-50, BD-25, and AVCHD DVDs (BD-5 and BD-9), ISO files, and folders. Like DVD Creator, this Blu-ray burning software also features a built-in menu creator, along with the customization of all elements and widgets inside the menu according to preference.
Burn Any Video Format to High-Quality UHD Blu-ray
For those seeking the ultimate viewing experience, DVDFab UHD Creator supports premium 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray production (including BD100, BD66, BD50, ISO files, and folders) from over 200 video formats. Moreover, if there are HDR 10 or Dolby Vision effects in any 4K video, they will be preserved.
Using advanced GPU hardware acceleration technology, DVDFab's line-up of creators offers rapid burning speeds on both Windows and Mac OS systems. This opens up opportunities for creating professional-grade media discs for smooth playback on home disc players or media player software such as PlayerFab.
About DVDFab
Since 2003, DVDFab has been dedicated to developing multimedia software such as Video Converter, Blu-ray Media Player, Photo & Video Enhancer AI and more, aiming to empower individuals to bring their video creativity forward. It has more than 80 million global users now. For more information, please visit DVDFab English official website: https://www.dvdfab.cn/ or DVDFab Japanese official website: https://dvdfab.org/. For customer service, please visit: https://www.dvdfab.cn/contact.htm.
