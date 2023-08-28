Pan-European Dealer Atlas Air Service Extends IADA Presence on Continent

As a pan-European dealer of used aircraft, we are looking forward to continuing to work with our new IADA-accredited colleagues around the world.”
— Atlas Air Service CEO Nicolas von Mende
GANDERKESEE, GERMANY, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) congratulates Atlas Air Service AG on its accreditation and membership in the dealer organization.

Atlas Air Service has been a renowned presence in European aviation for over 50 years. It has extensive aviation facilities with its head office in Ganderkesee and aviation operations in Bremen, Augsburg and Stuttgart, Germany, and across the Swiss border in Altenrhein, Switzerland, on Lake Constance. In addition to being an IADA-accredited dealer, the company is also an IADA-verified products and services member.

“The IADA Board of Directors is very pleased with this excellent expansion of our member companies’ private aviation capabilities in the European Union and Switzerland,” said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. “Atlas Air Service’s excellent team, led by CEO Nicolas von Mende, is graciously welcomed into our international organization of the best preowned aircraft dealers in the world.”

“As a pan-European dealer of used aircraft, we are looking forward to continuing to work with our new IADA-accredited colleagues around the world,” said Atlas Air Service CEO Nicolas von Mende. “As Europe's largest provider of maintenance, charter and sales for used business aircraft, we offer our customers a wide range of opportunities,” he added.

In addition to performing preowned aircraft maintenance and modifications, bizjet charter, aircraft management and flight training. It has more than 275 employees. For more info about Atlas Air Service go to https://www.aas.ag.

About the International Aircraft Dealers Association

IADA is a professional trade association formed more than 30 years ago, promoting the growth and public understanding of the aircraft resale industry. IADA's dealers consist of the top 15 percent of the world's experts who handle 48 percent of used business aircraft sales. IADA-accredited dealers buy and sell more aircraft by dollar volume than the rest of the world’s dealers combined, averaging over 1,100 transactions and $10 billion in volume per year.

﻿Ninety-nine percent of IADA dealers do business in North America, 74 percent of dealers operate in Europe, 58 percent are active in Latin America and the Caribbean, 47 percent do business in Asia and the Pacific region, 43 percent work in the Middle East and 41 percent in Africa. IADA also represents a variety of IADA-verified product and aviation services members that operate with the highest professional standards in the industry. For more info go to https://www.iada.aero.

About AircraftExchange.com

IADA's AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an IADA-accredited dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, class size, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings for available business aircraft. For more info go to https://www.AircraftExchange.com.

James Gregory Consultancy llc

