Brightpoint AI Announces Silver Sponsorship at Community Summit NA 2023, Unveiling AI-Driven Transformation
Brightpoint AI, a Silver Sponsor of the Microsoft Dynamics end-user focused Community Summit 2023, is delighted to announce its engagement in this mega event.CORAL SPRINGS, FLORIDA, UNITES STATES OF AMERICA, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As a leading implementer of AI-Powered and Microsoft Dynamics solutions, Brightpoint AI's team of industry experts will deliver valuable insights into crucial aspects of the contemporary AI landscape.
Scheduled from October 15 to 20 at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, the Community Summit 2023 is a highly anticipated convergence of Microsoft users and partners. This event serves as a dynamic platform for learning, networking, and fostering connections within the Microsoft community. Brightpoint AI is thrilled to be present at booth 946, eager to connect and interact with the event's attendees.
"We are elated to extend our sponsorship and active involvement in the end-user community by taking part in the Community Summit 2023," said Dipika Mirpuri, CEO at Brightpoint AI. "Our team is enthusiastic about sharing their wealth of expertise and insights with attendees, aiding them in navigating the rapidly evolving AI landscape within Microsoft Dynamics 365."
About Brightpoint AI
Brightpoint AI, is a leading provider of tailored Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and services. Our expertise is finely tuned to cater to the distinct demands of industries such as Manufacturing, Higher Education, Agriculture Smart Cities, Nonprofit, Distribution, and Retail.
At Brightpoint AI, we recognize the revolutionary potential of AI and its ability to reshape business operations. Armed with a team of seasoned AI experts and adept data scientists, we harness cutting-edge technologies to craft AI solutions that drive cost reduction, operational efficiency, and heightened customer satisfaction.
From consultation and strategic planning to seamless implementation and ongoing support, our end-to-end AI services ensure holistic client satisfaction. Our bespoke solutions are meticulously tailored to address the distinct challenges and opportunities that each industry presents. Our team collaborates closely with global clients, immersing ourselves in their requirements to develop innovative solutions that enable them to stay a step ahead in the competitive landscape.
Capabilities
• Artificial Intelligence
• Computer Vision
• IoT
• NLP
• Machine Learning
• Robotic Process Automation
Solutions Offering
• Document Parsing
• Document Searcher
• Form Extractor
• Resume Scorer
• AI Chatbot
• Applicant Tracking System
