AMMWEC Executive Board Attends the IRF Religious Freedom Event in Los Angeles
WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- American Muslim & Multifaith Women's Empowerment Council, AMMWEC, executive board attended IRF Religious Freedom Summit in Los Angeles Los Angeles, on August 24th, 2023.
The executive board members, Aisha Bajwa and Zeba Zebunessa, participated in the IRF LA summit and joined the icons of religious freedom, Ambassador Sam Brownback and President Lantos Foundation, Dr. Katrina Swett Lantos. During the summit, the AMMWEC representatives met with Mr. Peter Burns, executive director of the IRF Summit, and other visiting IRF members and partner organizations and discussed crucial matters pertaining to religious freedom and interfaith harmony.
AMMWEC board shared the efforts of their organization in supporting the Christian Pakistanis. Along with a condemnation of the recent attacks on churches and the Christian community in Jaranwala, Pakistan, AMMWEC has supported vigils and Pakistan Roundtables members have been active in helping the Christians of Jaranwala get their lives back.
Aisha Bajwa firmly expressed, "We stand with our Christian brothers and sisters in Pakistan during this critical moment. We are encouraged by the strong condemnation of these attacks from both the Prime Minister and the President of Pakistan."
In a conversation with Ambassador Sam Brownback, Aisha Bajwa and Zeba Zebunessa assured him that AMMWEC would advocate for religious freedom and interfaith harmony for everyone everywhere. Ambassador Sam Brownback commented on the potential of Pakistan as a great country laden with opportunities. He reiterated the importance of collective efforts, a resolute resolve, and unified voices for the well-being of everyone across the globe.
The commitment to raising their voices for all people, including the Rohingyas, was the Summit's focus in order to create a better world.
AMMWEC is determined to continue championing the cause of religious freedom and promoting harmony among different faith communities. Through their participation in events such as the IRF Religious Freedom Summit, AMMWEC aims to foster global understanding and pave the way for a more inclusive society.
About AMMWEC: American Muslim and Multifaith Women's Empowerment Council (AMMWEC) is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting dialogue, cooperation, and understanding among people of diverse religious and cultural backgrounds. Through their work, AMMWEC strives to build bridges of interfaith harmony and advocate for the rights of women and religious minorities worldwide.
