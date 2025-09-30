Pakistani Journalist, IRF Pakistan member succumbs to bullet wounds

His love for free speech, American democracy, building bridges with the interfaith community, and seeking truth, was his life's work. Ambassador of Peace Award presented to him at Washington Post Headquarters in DC by UPF and AMMWEC

Pak journo targeted for going to Israel

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Religious Freedom (IRF) Roundtable, Pakistan, strongly condemns the brutal assassination of Imtiaz Mir, a courageous Pakistani journalist and a peace activist who was targeted for his role in promoting Abraham Accords.In September 2022, Imtiaz was part of a delegation that visited Israel to know and learn with the goal of fostering interfaith dialogue and people-to-people understanding. Last year, he bagged the Ambassador of Peace Award for his work. Unfortunately, on September 17, this year Imtiaz was ambushed by armed assailants for voicing his opinions. He couldn't survive the assault and tragically died on September 24, 2025. The terrorist group Lashkar e TharAllah (Al-Hosseini Resistance) claimed responsibility, explicitly citing his interfaith work and participation in the Israel peace mission.This act was not an act of random violence — it was a calculated attempt to silence a voice that wanted dialogue and bridge-building.IRF-Pakistan believes when one journalist is attacked, all journalists are threatened. Free speech, democracy and the ideals of justice suffer. The Indus Valley civilization was built on knowledge and exchange. The Abrahamic faiths stress justice, human dignity, and bearing witness to truth. As the Qur’an commands: “And do not conceal testimony, for whoever conceals it — his heart is sinful” (Surah Al-Baqarah 2:283).We call on Pakistani authorities to investigate this assassination and bring the perpetrators to justice without delay. We also urge U.S. officials to press for accountability, ensuring that Imtiaz Mir’s killers meet their fate. Protecting journalists means protecting democracy, unity, and the very soul of Pakistan itself.May his memory be a beacon for all who labor for peace, and may his courage inspire us to stand firmly for truth without fear.We mourn this loss.IRF Roundtable for Pakistan

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.