Intersection of Water St and School St in Orleans
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Derby Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
The Intersection of Water St and School St in Orleans will be closed due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Pam
Pamela Knox
ECD Supervisor,CIDT, MAT
VSP Williston PSAP
2777 St. George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173