Quito, Your story begins here

This is the new slogan of the renewed Quito city brandQUITO, ECUADOR, August 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Communication and Marketing teams of Quito Turismo together with the Communication Secretariat of the Municipality of Quito worked in an articulated way to create the new city brand of the capital of Ecuador.
The city brand is a concept and image that gives Quito an identity, style and a unique stamp, it also includes a series of unique and exclusive attributes by which it can be identified, recognized and differentiated from other cities.
The new concept includes a modification of the graphics, font and colors. Modern elements and current design trends were incorporated to cause a visual and sensory impact on the public, which motivates them to discover the charms and attractions of the capital of the middle of the world.
Among the changes made is the update of the 'Quito' logo, with a simpler and more modern letter. The first letter, the 'Q', represents a geolocation icon. Next to the word Quito, there is the slogan 'Your story begins here', much easier to retain and which refers to the fact that experiences begin in the Metropolitan District.
The new city brand also has the possibility of encompassing the variety of services and attractions that the capital has, for example, there is an isologo adjusted to gastronomic themes, events, nature, municipal programs, among others.
The new city brand will be progressively incorporated into public spaces and facilities such as the Mariscal Sucre International Airport and some municipal offices and facilities. Additionally, there will be an international diffusion with the purpose of positioning it in the foreign market and, with it, strengthening the presence of Quito, as a destination worldwide.
The previous city brand 'Your story begins in Quito' was implemented in 2018 after a study that started a year earlier and remained in force until June 2023. During that time it was the image of the Ecuadorian capital, especially , in the international market.
About Quito Tourism
Quito Turismo is the institution that facilitates and manages the development and promotion of tourism and the meetings industry of the Metropolitan District of Quito, in alliance with the tourism system and other productive sectors, for the benefit of local, national and foreign visitors. The capital of Ecuador is the closest to the sun and the only place where it is possible to put one foot in the northern hemisphere and another in the southern hemisphere. In Quito the pre-Hispanic, the colonial, the traditional and the modern converge.
Its historic center was the First Cultural Heritage of Humanity. In addition to being the cultural and artistic center of the country, it offers exceptional gastronomy and is the gateway to the four worlds of Ecuador: Galapagos, Pacific Coast, Andes and the Amazon.
For more information on tourist attractions, activities and experiences in Quito, visit the website at https://visitquito.ec/
