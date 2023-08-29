Sales Academy Announces Sales Training Grant for British Columbians
British Columbia StrongerBC Future Skills Grant for Qualifying British Columbians
...for anyone who wants to start or accelerate their career. This new grant now removes almost all barriers for sales professionals and can cover up to 100% of the cost of tuition for the program.”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Shane Gibson, founder of the Professional Sales Academy has been delivering sales training programs for over 20 years in British Columbia. One of their flagship sales training programs The Professional Sales Short Certificate Program is hosted and delivered online by Langara College Continuing Studies. This program is one of several programs which qualifies for the StrongerBC Future Skills Grant.
The StrongerBC Future Skills Grant made possible by the Province of British Columbia allows 100% of tuition for the Professional Sales Short Certificate program to be covered for qualifying British Columbians.
“The Professional Sales Short Certificate Program at Langara College was created to help make industry leading sales training accessible and affordable for anyone who wants to start or accelerate their career in sales. The StrongerBC Future Skills Grant now removes almost all barriers for sales professionals and can cover up to 100% of the cost of tuition for the program.” – Shane Gibson
The Professional Sales Short Certificate program is eligible for short-term skills training funding. The course content of the program is based upon methodologies and processes that Shane Gibson has developed and delivered for leading sales organizations on 5 continents over the past 20+ years. Ideal for those entering the sales profession or for entrepreneurs and business owners that want to formalize and professionalize their sales process.
About Shane Gibson & The Professional Sales Academy
Shane Gibson is a sales speaker, trainer and author on B2B selling, social media marketing, and social selling who has addressed over 200,000 people on stages in North America, Southern Africa, India, Dubai, Malaysia and South America. Shane Gibson is #5 on the Forbes.com list of the Top 30 Social Sales People in the World. Visit SalesAcademy.ca to learn more about our sales training programs.
