Impact-for-SDGs Engaging in Global Climate Leadership Furthering the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals
EINPresswire.com/ -- Impact-for-SDGs will be participating in Global Climate Discussions during New York’s Climate Week engaging around sustainable business leadership and responsible management of the global commons.
Responsible governance of the global commons remains pivotal to achieving sustainable development to further the United Nations Agenda 2023 (United Nations Sustainable Development Goals). International law traditionally defines the global commons as the atmosphere, the high seas, Antarctica and outer space (Global Commons Alliance:2023). As the resources in the global commons do not necessarily fall to an individual state and/or jurisdiction, the governance of the global commons rests on collective decision-making.
A theme during New York Climate Week centres around how policy is imperative to accelerating and supporting the just transition. Policy is an enabler to further catalytic capital flows and strengthen responsible governance of the global commons. It creates a framework for businesses, states and individuals to transition.
New York Climate Week is host to various Heads of State, government officials, CEOs and where civil society leaders share their global outlook on action.
Past speakers have included King Charles III, Tim Cook, Jacinda Adern, the Hon. Chris Bowen, Kristalina Georgieva, Kathy Hochul, and Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.
Some names lined up on the agenda during New York's Climate Week of official and side events include:
Naomi Oreskes - Henry Charles Lea Professor of the History of Science and Affiliated Professor of Earth and Planetary Sciences, Harvard University
H.E. Razan Al Mubarak - President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and UN Climate Change High-Level Champion
Bob Moritz - Global Chairman, PwC
Jane Fonda (Actor, Author & Climate Champion)
Aria Mia Loberti, Actress, UNICEF USA Supporter, Kate Brandt, Chief Sustainability Officer, Google,
Nisaa Jetha (Global Impact Strategist, Impact-for-SDGs)
Rohan Patel, Vice President, Public Policy and Business Development, Tesla
Dr Werner Hoyer, President, European Investment Bank
The theme for Climate Week this year “transitioned” from last year’s “Getting it Done” to “We Can. We Will”. The 2023 theme reflects determination, focus with a call to action of collective efforts.
IMPACT -FOR-SDGs
Impact-for-SDGs (IFS) a global platform that furthers the alignment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) across the investment management space, government(s), large corporate brands & family offices through high-level convening and select advisory mandates.
THE UNITED NATIONS SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS
The Sustainable Development Goals are a collection of 17 interlinked objectives designed to serve as a "shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet.
IMAGE SOURCE OF SDGS & GOVERNANCE
Kamilla Rockefeller
Impact for SDGs
