KNEKT.TV will be LIVE streaming Rock to Recovery's 6th Concert event in Los Angeles tonight at 6pm PST at Fonda Theatre

KNEKT.TV will be LIVE streaming Rock to Recovery's 6th Concert event in Los Angeles tonight at 6pm PST from Fonda TheatreHOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, August 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- KNEKT.TV will be LIVE streaming Rock to Recovery's 6th Concert event in Los Angeles tonight at 6pm PST from the Fonda Theatre
This year for the first time Rock to Recovery will be Streaming their concert event LIVE on KNEKT.TV The 6th Annual Rock to Recovery Fundraiser is set to take the stage tonight on Saturday, August 26th, 2023, at the legendary Fonda Theatre in Hollywood. Hosted by KROQ’s Megan Holiday, this star-studded event promises more than just a night of incredible music; it’s a night of inspiration and celebration of sober living, healing, and community.
The evening will kick off with Sacred Sons: an all-star band featuring musicians like Scott Underwood (Train), Wes Geer (Korn, Hed PE), Acey Slade (Misfits, Joan Jett), Sonny Mayo (Sevendust), MIYAVI (the Last Rockstar), and Emily V (The Adicts). It will also feature solo performer Cami Petyn. And if that’s not enough to get your heart racing, headlining the event will be Jakob Nowell (Sublime singer Bradley Nowell’s son) performing music from Sublime in homage to his father.
Rock to Recovery is more than just a concert. It’s a movement, a transformative program that uses the power of music to heal and inspire. Founded by former Korn guitarist Wesley Geer, the program gives non-musicians access to the magic and healing powers of playing music. From PTSD to addiction, Rock to Recovery has become an integral part of the treatment curriculum for nearly eighty programs, offering a therapeutic release to those in need.
This year’s event will also shine a spotlight on individuals who have made unparalleled contributions to the recovery community. Travis Mills (Girlfriends, MTV, TV personality) will be honored with the Rock to Recovery ICON Award, and Brandon Novak (Jackass, Viva La Bam) will receive the Rock to Recovery Service Award. These awards recognize the courage, resilience, and influence of those who have battled addiction and overcome challenges in an industry full of obstacles.
Adding to the unique flavor of the night is the event’s title sponsor, Loosid Sober Dating. More than just a dating app, Loosid is a comprehensive digital platform for the sober community, celebrating the sober lifestyle and providing invaluable resources. Their philosophy of “live sober, love sober” resonates with the spirit of Rock to Recovery, making it a perfect partnership.
The event also has a delicious twist, with vegan food offerings, including desserts from Giselle’s Vegan Kitchen. Produced by SPIRE, a renowned event company specializing in vegan and sustainable event planning, the evening promises to be as conscious as it is entertaining.
With overdose deaths and suicide rates reaching record highs, the need for healing and support has never been more critical. Rock to Recovery serves as a beacon of hope, demonstrating that healing is attainable for all. The concert raises about 90% of the organization’s annual revenue, supporting various recovery programs and partnering with the Dept of Defense to work internationally with wounded veterans.
Join the celebration LIVE at KNEKT.TV and be part of a night that’s not just about great music but a great cause. Together, we can create a community that is vibrant, expressive, and filled with boundless support.
