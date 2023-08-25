Participation in the opening ceremony of the Days of Culture of the Republic of Tajikistan in the Republic of Kazakhstan

TAJIKISTAN, August 25 - On August 25, in the hall of the State Opera and Ballet Theater "Astana Opera", the opening ceremony of the Days of Culture of the Republic of Tajikistan in the Republic of Kazakhstan was held with the participation of the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon and the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Honorable Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Before the start of the cultural program, the heads of state of Tajikistan and Kazakhstan visited an exhibition of folk crafts of Tajikistan in the foyer of the State Opera and Ballet Theater "Astana Opera".

At the exhibition, high-ranking guests were presented with samples of products of Tajik artisans, national clothes, a large number of art paintings and photographs.

After viewing, the heads of state gave a worthy assessment of the high skill of artisans.

The cultural event dedicated to the opening of the Days of Culture of the Republic of Tajikistan in the Republic of Kazakhstan was opened with an introductory speech by the Minister of Culture of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan who, on behalf of cultural figures, art and literary figures, welcomed the heads of state.

Deep gratitude was expressed to the heads of state Emomali Rahmon and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for their comprehensive support in organizing and holding this important cultural event.

The Days of Culture of Tajikistan in the major cities of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Astana, Almaty and Shymkent - is the first large-scale cultural and humanitarian event of this level over the years of state independence of the two countries, held on the initiative and with the direct support of the leaders of the two friendly countries.

It is gratifying that today the multifaceted friendship between Tajikistan and Kazakhstan is constantly developing in the spirit of mutual understanding, mutual respect and trust for the benefit of the countries and peoples of Tajikistan and Kazakhstan.

It should be especially noted that during the working visit of the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, to Kazakhstan and within the framework of the Days of Culture of Tajikistan in the Republic of Kazakhstan, concert programs, exhibitions of artisans, displays of photographs and paintings, national Tajik clothing, artistic and historical films will take place from August 24 to 29.

As part of the Days of Culture in the cities of Astana and Almaty, round tables and meetings of representatives of the scientific and creative intelligentsia of the two countries have already taken place.

Confidence was expressed that the Days of Culture contribute to the enrichment of the spirituality of the two peoples and the expansion of traditional friendly ties between the fraternal peoples of Tajikistan and Kazakhstan.

At the solemn opening ceremony of the Days of Culture of the Republic of Tajikistan in the Republic of Kazakhstan, a grand colorful program of Tajik masters of arts and artists was presented, which personified the friendship of the peoples of the two countries.

The concert program of the masters of Tajik art was received with great enthusiasm by the guests and citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan.