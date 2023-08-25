High-level meetings and talks between Tajikistan and Kazakhstan

TAJIKISTAN, August 25 - On August 25, high-level meetings and negotiations between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Kazakhstan took place in Astana.

The discussion of issues of friendship and partnership between the two countries began at a tete-a-tete meeting of the heads of state, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon and the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Honorable Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and continued in an expanded format with the participation of delegations of both sides.

President Emomali Rahmon first thanked the Kazakh side for the sincere reception, attention and support in holding the Days of Culture of Tajikistan in Kazakhstan and the Exhibition-Fair of Agricultural and Industrial Products of Tajikistan in the cities of Astana, Almaty and Shymkent.

Confidence was expressed that these events, which are held under the sign of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the states, will become another example of the steady development of strategic partnership and alliance between Tajikistan and Kazakhstan.

It should be noted that the multifaceted relations between Tajikistan and Kazakhstan, having a solid foundation of historical traditions, have gained momentum in recent years in all areas of mutual interests in the spirit of mutual understanding, respect and trust.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues of cooperation.

In particular, attention was paid to the activities of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, as well as trade between the two countries, the volume of which reached almost $600 million in just six months of this year.

The head of our state noted that today Kazakhstan occupies a leading position in the general system of foreign economic relations of Tajikistan.

Confidence was expressed that the parties are quite capable of reaching annual bilateral trade figures of up to $2 billion in the near future.

Along with the trade sector, the parties during the meeting expressed their interest in developing cooperation in the areas of product processing, mining and light industry, transport and transit communications, energy, agro-industrial complex and other sectors of the economy.

It was emphasized that the relations of the parties continue to actively develop in various cultural and humanitarian areas, including in the field of education, science, culture and sports.

It was considered necessary to develop ties between the intelligentsia, cultural figures, literature, art and cultural and humanitarian institutions.

During the conversation, cooperation between the two countries in the field of security at the bilateral level and within the framework of international and regional organizations was discussed.

In this context, the parties, among other things, exchanged views on the issue of climate change, on the growth of threats and dangers of terrorism, extremism, radicalism, cross-border organized crime, including drug trafficking and cybercrime.

During the meeting, the parties also had a useful conversation on topics of international and regional agenda.