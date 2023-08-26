Visiting the Central Mosque of Astana

TAJIKISTAN, August 26 - On August 26, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, as part of a working visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan, together with the President of this country, Honorable Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, visited the Central Mosque of Astana.

It was reported that the construction of the Central Mosque was started on March 18, 2019 and it was put into operation on August 12, 2022.

The Central Mosque of Astana was built on an area of 10 hectares, the total area of buildings is 68,000 square meters.

The mosque consists of four towers 130 meters high. One tower is designed for tourists to explore the surroundings.

Entrance doors are made of durable wood and decorated with Kazakh ornaments.

In addition to prayer halls, the mosque also has classrooms, conference rooms, work, service, technical rooms and a museum.

The President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, after getting acquainted with the conditions for worshipers, highly appreciated the quality of work and wished the friendly country of Kazakhstan prosperity and happiness to the Kazakh people.