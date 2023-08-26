Visit to the exhibition of industrial, agricultural products and folk crafts of Tajikistan in Kazakhstan

TAJIKISTAN, August 26 - On August 26, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, as part of a working visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan, together with the President of this country, Honorable Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, visited an exhibition of agricultural, industrial products, folk crafts and national dishes of the Republic of Tajikistan.

It noteworthy that the Days of Culture of the Republic of Tajikistan in the Republic of Kazakhstan and exhibitions and fairs of agricultural, industrial products, folk crafts and national dishes of the Republic of Tajikistan are held on the basis of the plans and agreements of the heads of state of Tajikistan and Kazakhstan, Emomali Rahmon and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

It should be noted that the exhibition-fair of goods and industrial products, agriculture, folk crafts and national dishes of the Republic of Tajikistan in the Republic of Kazakhstan will be held in the major cities of the country - Astana, Almaty and Shymkent from August 26 to 28.

For the exhibition, about 3 thousand tons of goods and products were transported from Tajikistan by more than 60 trucks to the cities of Astana, Almaty and Shymkent.

At the exhibition-fair of Tajikistan in the cities of Astana, Almaty and Shymkent, citizens of Kazakhstan will be presented with agricultural products such as melons, fruits, fresh vegetables, as well as food industry products such as soft drinks, wines, canned food, confectionery, textiles, carpets and other consumer goods.

Also, samples of folk crafts from all regions of the country will be presented at the exhibition-fair.

To get acquainted with the customs of the Tajik nation, national exhibits, trestle beds decorated with national ornaments, national women's and men's clothing will be presented.

Along with this, corners of national dishes will be organized in three large cities of Kazakhstan, in which skillful chefs and housewives will prepare a variety of dishes and various types of flour products.

In addition, within the framework of the exhibition-fair, it is planned to sell goods and products, concert programs with the participation of artists from all regions of the country will be organized for visitors to entertain and present the culture of the country.

The total area of the exhibition-fair in Astana is 7 hectares. 40 tents have been set up on this territory to demonstrate agricultural, industrial products, folk crafts and national dishes.

The exhibition of Tajikistan was organized in the city of Almaty on an area of 1 ha. On the territory of the exhibition site, 10 tents were built to demonstrate agricultural, industrial products, folk crafts and national dishes.

The area of the exhibition area of Tajikistan in the city of Shymkent is 1 ha. 16 tents were built here to accommodate various types of agricultural, industrial products and folk crafts.

Holding of these events is an important factor in strengthening friendship and brotherhood of the peoples of Tajikistan and Kazakhstan.